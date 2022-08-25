Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gives Them 'More Time to Relax'  — and It's Only $143 with Our Exclusive Code

Most of us spend a lot of time cleaning our floors or worrying about neglecting them. For those ready to dedicate substantially less energy to this time-consuming chore, we have a great solution.

Robot vacuums have been gaining popularity for years, and they aren't going anywhere.

Like many recent iterations of the cleaning tool, this robot vacuum isn't just for picking up dirt and hair — it's also a mop, equipped to clean those floors once the debris is collected. In fact, you can choose from three settings: vacuum, mop, or both simultaneously. And a 300-milliliter water tank gets you great reach to get floors cleaned across the house.

When it comes to vacuuming, a strong 3,000-pascal suction means crumbs, pet hair, and dirt are no match for the device. Users control every setting and timer from a remote control or an app, even if you're not right next to the vacuum. You can also choose from low, medium, and high modes, depending on your floor surface, and adjust the intensity and volume with another setting.

The robot vacuum can run for 120 minutes on a single charge before returning to its compact charging station to power up. Plus, you can set start and end times so the device knows exactly when it should clean; for example, you could schedule it to work only when you're away from the house and out of the way.

The smart device automatically recognizes when it hits carpet and boosts to a higher setting as needed. It comes with magnetic strips you can place across doorways you want blocked off or at the top of stairs so it won't take a tumble.

Tons of Amazon reviewers are praising the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner, with one calling it a "total boss vacuum" and another noting that it can "automate your cleaning." Another user noted, "I wish I'd have gotten one sooner," and added, "As someone who works all day and does not feel like vacuuming when I'm home, this gives me more time to relax."

A third five-star reviewer who called the device a "time saver" also said: "I have two robots now. One runs while the other charges. My kids constantly drop crumbs constantly. This saved my sanity."

Head to Amazon to snag the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum while it's 40 percent off once you add our code ASKPD34I.

