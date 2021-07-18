Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Freaking Obsessed' with This Robot Vacuum — and You Can Save an Extra $50 on It

The dual device has suction power up to 3,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up everything from pet dander to dust. Choose from three cleaning modes — vacuum, mop, and vacuum and mop at the same time — and when the 500ml dust bin is out of space, just pull it out and empty it for its next run. Not only does the robot vacuum connect with Alexa and Google Home through voice command, but it can also be controlled via an app where you can drum up cleaning schedules, change the mode, and start the device from anywhere. It comes with a remote control as well.