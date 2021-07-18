Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Freaking Obsessed' with This Robot Vacuum — and You Can Save an Extra $50 on It
Pulling out an upright vacuum to clean a room is one way to tidy up a space — or you could simply let a robot vacuum cleaner loose so you can get back to all the other important things you need to do. And if you've been waiting to snag one that doesn't cost a fortune, consider the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop which is an extra $50 off at Amazon thanks to a coupon.
The dual device has suction power up to 3,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up everything from pet dander to dust. Choose from three cleaning modes — vacuum, mop, and vacuum and mop at the same time — and when the 500ml dust bin is out of space, just pull it out and empty it for its next run. Not only does the robot vacuum connect with Alexa and Google Home through voice command, but it can also be controlled via an app where you can drum up cleaning schedules, change the mode, and start the device from anywhere. It comes with a remote control as well.
When the robot vacuum rolls over a carpet, it will automatically switch to the highest suction power to make sure it adequately cleans the entire space. And with a height of only seven centimeters, the appliance is small enough to easily fit under beds and sofas to clean those hard-to-reach corners. Unlike other robot vacuums, this one comes with a strip of magnetic tape that can be placed to block off an area or a room where it's not allowed to enter.
Buy It! Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $189 with coupon (orig. $239); amazon.com
Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many citing that it's "much better than a full-size vacuum" and "picks up everything." Another customer says that, "I just purchased the Proscenic 850T robot vacuum cleaner and I have to say it is a step above the rest as far as technology and quality."
"I was a skeptic about robot vacuums but after just a few days I'm a true believer," one five-star reviewer says. "No one should be pushing around a big bulky vacuum anymore. I was working way too hard for not nearly the same payout. This can get into spaces my vacuum never even considered and it's so quiet. Not only do I not have to strain myself vacuuming anymore but I don't have to interrupt anyone with the obnoxious vacuum noise. No more crumbs or dog hair anywhere!"
"I am freaking obsessed with our robot vacuum," another shopper shares. "If you don't have one, you literally need one. I nonstop sweep, vacuum, and spot mop my floors; spent 3+ hours deep cleaning everything yesterday. Ran that thing last night for 20 minutes in the entryway/dining room/kitchen and it was slap full of crap that I somehow missed. I've run it three times today and every single time its compartment is full."
If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum, head to Amazon now and shop the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $189 while this deal lasts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Freaking Obsessed' with This Robot Vacuum — and You Can Save an Extra $50 on It
- These $25 Wide-Leg Pants Will Become Your New Summer Staple
- Lizzo Wore a Necklace on TikTok from This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand — and It's Less Than $20 Right Now
- 10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend