The Property Brothers Propose a White House Makeover in Correspondents' Dinner Skit Featuring Martha Stewart

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott's vision for a revamped White House might be a little too extreme for the Biden administration.

The Property Brothers stars appeared in a pre-tapped skit that aired during Saturday's annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, in which they hilariously presented officials — including White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "Infrastructure Czar" Mitch Landrieu and first lady Dr. Jill Biden — with their vision for a makeover of the iconic building.

Their video came after White House Correspondents' Association President Tamara Keith revealed that the press room would be getting an official remodel in the next two months.

"The press workspace is cramped and the furniture is literally falling apart. The briefing room seats are mysteriously sticky," she explained. "We have this room that we affectionally call" the lavateria," that is a combo lunch room bathroom. And the last time any of this was updated was when George W. Bush was president."

Prior to demolition, Keith turned to the Scott siblings, 45, for a consultation — setting up the segment edited to appear as an episode of the duo's popular HGTV series.

Calling the White House "a bit of a fixer upper to put it nicely," Drew and Scott said they were excited to give the White House press area a big refresh. "This place is in really serious disrepair," said Drew. "It's dirty, it's dingy, it's moldy. It's a s--- hole!"

At first, their vision seemed like a home-run. "We are pitching replacing all the furniture in the White House workspace," the brothers said. "New cabinets, new flooring, new lighting — everything to give it a new modern, positive vibe. Tasteful, simple, and within your budget."

But from there, the Property Brothers went off the rails, pitching a few other out-of-the-box ideas to, as Jonathan put it, "turn the White House into the White Home."

Their plans included taking the entire West Wing "down to the studs," getting rid of "all those ugly offices" to create "one massive, sleek modern room." Additionally, the duo hoped to "bulldoze the rose garden, lose the west colonnade and transform the Oval Office into a Dave & Buster's."

There was also an idea to hang "tasteful nudes" of former presidents to display along the walls.

"Nailed it," the brothers said, high-fiving one another as White House officials quickly ended their virtual meeting.

That's when someone surprising appeared on screen: Martha Stewart!

Though Jean-Pierre previously told Drew and Jonathan that they "wanted to hire Martha Stewart, but she wanted to build a lake and put 24 swans in it," Landrieu quickly called the lifestyle icon for support after the failed meeting with the Scotts.

"I knew you'd come crawling back," Stewart, 81, joked. "They always do."

The annual correspondent's dinner traces back to 1921 and has historically been attended by members of the association as well as high-ranking government officials including the president and first lady.

Under President Donald Trump, however, that tradition changed. During the first three years of his term, Trump snubbed the gathering, telling reporters in 2019 that it was "too negative."

His White House also began avoiding the event after Michelle Wolf's turn as emcee in 2018. Like comedians before her, she bluntly mocked several D.C. players including former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Biden embraced the event, though the 2020 and 2021 WHCA installments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the president, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff all attended the dinner — making it the first time each of the four key figures in an administration have been present at the event since 2016, when the Obamas and Bidens both attended. (Prior to that, the president, vice president and their spouses were all in attendance in 2006 and 2009.)

Last year's event was attended, too, by both Dr. Biden and President Biden — who noted that his appearance marked "the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years."

He then took a swipe at his predecessor by joking: "It's understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID."