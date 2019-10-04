Trim Your Tree with the Property Brothers! Jonathan and Drew Scott Christmas Ornaments Are Here

Santa may not grant your wish to find the Property Brothers under your tree this Christmas, but you can still hang the HGTV stars on it!

As part of their latest collection for Scott Living at Kohl's, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott created a pair of highly personal Christmas ornaments: tiny versions of themselves!

The mini twins feature a gold hook for easy hanging and sport outfits typical of their HGTV uniforms. Contractor Jonathan is wearing his signature plaid button-down, tool belt, and jeans while realtor Drew dons a business suit and colorful tie. They even have some stitched-on scruff.

Like their real-life inspiration, the Scotts’ festive replicas take up some serious real estate. Each plush brother is about 7 inches tall and 5 inches wide.

Image zoom Kohls

Image zoom Kohls

RELATED: Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Second Kids’ Book Is Here — and It’s Based on Their Real Childhood

Retailing at only $7.49 each, the ornaments make the perfect gift for HGTV-obsessed friends and family.

The line also includes some other more classic decorations, like a grey metal house-shaped ornament with cut-out windows and an electric candle inside to set it aglow, a shimmering snowflake, or a sisal bottlebrush-style tree.

Image zoom Kohls

HGTV fans looking to expand their ornament collection will also have plenty of options from Chip and Joanna Gaines to peruse. The former Fixer Upper stars release stylish holiday decor from their own brand, Magnolia, and their ongoing Target collaboration, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Both have yet to debut their Christmas decorations this year, but there are a few — ahem, evergreen — items for sale now.