Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Poke Fun at Kim Kardashian in Hilarious Dance Tiktok

The video uses audio from an interview the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did last year with Vogue

The Property Brothers stars are all for making fun of themselves — and their one-time client, Kim Kardashian.

Drew Scott 43, recently shared a video on Instagram and Tiktok showing him and twin brother Jonathan goofing off on the set of their HGTV show, dancing around and testing out some goofy moves. Rather than music in the background, however, they used audio of Kardashian discussing the seriousness of her career as a cheeky contrast to their own fun-filled work days.

The text on the video reads, "It's hard work being a property brother."

The audio, which has been used more than 100,000 times on Tiktok, was pulled from Kardashian's Vogue interview published in March 2021, in which she spoke about wrapping up 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip, the reality star and SKIMS designer can be heard saying, "It is a full-time job and it is extremely time consuming and it is not as easy as it may appear to some people."

The Scotts and Kardashian are already well-acquainted as they shared some screen time on the brothers' star-filled HGTV series Celebrity IOU.

Celebrity IOU: Dream Home Premiere Credit: HGTV

The brothers are also no strangers to poking fun at themselves on social media.

Just last week, Jonathan found time to be silly while taking part in the "10 year challenge" on social media. In an Instagram post, Jonathan selected photos for the popular "challenge" meant to illustrate how much one has changed over the past decade.

Though Scott acknowledged that he has "smaller hair" these days, his choice of photo backdrop is consistent.