Georgia Home Renovated by Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott Sells for $730,000 — See Inside

"Working with the Property Brothers was the best experience ever," Edith Wallace, the homeowner and real estate agent, tells PEOPLE

A home in Georgia with Drew and Jonathan Scott's magic touch has sold for $730,000 after just 10 days on the market.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom property, located in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta, was given a makeover on Season 6, Episode 3 of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers, which aired in 2014. In the episode, the famous twins helped homeowners Edith and Fred Wallace negotiate a better purchase price for the fixer-upper (Drew got the price down from $399,000 to $357,000), and then went to work updating the home through a five-week renovation process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The renovations focused most on the home's guest house and backyard pool, which the Wallaces wanted to be perfect for when their friends and family came to visit.

The couple have continued to do renovations on the rest of the house in the years since.

property brothers show house for sale; 823 Lennox Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094; Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty Credit: Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty

Edith, a real estate agent at 1st Class Realty Professionals in Decatur, decided to list the family home herself, and was pleased to see just how fast it sold. "The grandchildren are now in Australia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Savannah and there's only one here in Georgia. Edith tells PEOPLE of their reason for listing the large, 5,904-square-foot house, which sits on 1.68 acres of land. So, naturally she felt it was "time to move!"

property brothers show house for sale; 823 Lennox Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094; Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty Credit: Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty

Even though they're ready to say goodbye, Edith says she and Fred will be sad to leave a place with so many good memories — including those made while working with the Scotts.

"Working with the Property Brothers was the best experience ever," she says. "The brothers and the crew were fun and made us feel so comfortable. We really miss them!"

"We were very pleased with the quality of the work and the vision of the transformation," she adds.

property brothers show house for sale; 823 Lennox Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094; Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty Credit: Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty

According to realtor.com, Drew and Jonathan's renovation cost the couple $80,000, so they likely made a sizable profit with their recent $730,000 sale.

property brothers show house for sale; 823 Lennox Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094; Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty Credit: Courtesy Edith Wallace, 1st Class Realty

The new owners can now enjoy the home's eat-in kitchen with dual ovens and sinks, a large family room with a fireplace, an office, a gym, a foyer with 18-foot-high ceilings, and a game room.

The primary suite on the main floor also includes a sitting area with a fireplace, dual closets, a jetted bathtub, a two-person shower and French doors leading to the outdoor patio.

RELATED VIDEO: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Had "Chemistry Right Away": "We Just Get Along So Well"