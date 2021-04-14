Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal $250K Makeover for Deserving Family: 'Brought Tears to Our Eyes'

The Property Brothers stars designed a new kitchen and new therapy room for the Moffitt family, who have six children, three of whom are adopted, and two of whom have special needs

Last year, Drew and Jonathan Scott announced that they would be giving a deserving family of eight the home makeover of a lifetime — and now, they're officially sharing the finished product.

Back in February 2020, the Property Brothers stars, 42, teamed up with home security company ADT for a contest called Pass the Protection to give one winner a home makeover worth $250,000 — twice the average budget on their shows! — and a new home security system.

After sorting through more than 11,000 applicants, the twins selected the Moffitt family of Southern California to receive the grand prize. Parents Jeff and Amber submitted a video sharing how the renovation could make life better for their six kids — three of whom are adopted, and two of whom have special needs.

The brothers focused on renovating two main areas of the family's home: the tiny kitchen and the carport, which they converted into a full-time therapy room. And as the pictures (below) of the reveal show, the entire family couldn't be more excited or grateful.

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

"Hands down, the best part of this entire process was seeing the Moffitt family's reaction when we unveiled the renovations to their home," Jonathan tells PEOPLE of the reveal. "Their excitement and reactions were so heartwarming."

Drew agrees: "The Moffitts are an incredible family and seeing their reaction to the renovation brought tears to our eyes. Reveals like this is why we're so grateful for the work we do."

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

In the kitchen, the brothers added plenty of storage as well as a breakfast bar, so the entire family can now spend time together in the space while meals are being prepared.

They also converted their carport into a therapy room, so therapy professionals can now come in and work with the kids in a dedicated space. Previously, their therapy room doubled as their TV room and workout area.

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

Prop Bros x ADT Reveal Credit: ADT

The security system provided by ADT (the brothers are also spokespeople for the company) gives the family access to indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, a smart lock, voice controls and more. The family says this will help put them at ease — especially in the wake of two major earthquakes that hit the area in 2020, forcing them to evacuate their home.

The brothers first visited the family's home in September to do a walkthrough and finalize the renovation plans — and the kids were just as excited as Jeff and Amber to welcome them.

Property Brothers Credit: ADT

Property Brothers Credit: ADT

"Apparently this morning, in anticipation of our arrival, the kids woke up like it was like Christmas morning," Drew told PEOPLE at the time. "It was 4 AM, the kids were all up, they were excited about what they were going to say and do. They had all kinds of ideas for how to fix the house up."

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Brothers Provide $250K Home Makeover to Family With Special Needs

Drew added: "They've definitely been watching our shows as well, because their sons Jesse and Willis every two seconds were asking us a question about Brother vs. Brother or Forever Home. Like, 'Remember this episode when you pushed Jonathan in the ocean?' So they're pretty excited."

On Monday, the handy twins celebrated their 400th renovation in a Today Show segment where they were presented with a special surprise video.