Why Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Turned Down The Bachelor 3 Times

Jonathan Scott may be looking for love, but that doesn’t mean you’ll ever see him handing out the final rose on The Bachelor!

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the Property Brothers star, 41, reveals he turned down the hit romance reality show multiple times.

“I’ve been asked twice to go on The Bachelor — and once in Canada as well —and I was like, ‘It would literally be my nightmare to be put on display and dated out,’” he says. “It’s the opposite of anything I have ever wanted.”

For Scott — whose new series Forever Home premieres May 29 — the idea of online dating is just as scary.

“My friends always say, ‘Oh you have to try it,’” he says. “But I’m like, ‘No.’ There’s nothing in me that wants to do that. I mean, yes, people can find love on those apps, but for me, no.”

The HGTV star who split from his girlfriend of two years Jacinta Kuznetsov in March 2018, prefers to meet his potential partner in real life.

“I’m not an extremely social person in general because I don’t love crowds, but I’m an engaging person and I love good conversation,” he says.

And though the Property Brother admits there are times when he loves being single, he’s more than ready to share his life with someone else. “I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he says. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”