Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Teases Brady Bunch House Reno to Jilted Buyer Lance Bass

Just one day after it was revealed that HGTV had purchased the iconic Brady Bunch house for an undisclosed sum, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened up about what the home means to him on Twitter, and seemingly hints he may have a hand in remodeling it.

Responding to a tweet from ‘NSYNC alum Lance Bass, who attempted to buy the house for himself but was outbid by HGTV, Scott wrote, “Would LOVE to work with you. This is such an iconic home and it really played an important part of my childhood reinforcing strong family values 🙂 #BradyBunchHouse #hgtv.”

Bass revealed on Sunday that he had put an offer in on the famous property, which served as the exterior of the Brady family home on the beloved sitcom from 1969 to 1974. But he lost out on the house in a bidding war with a then-undisclosed Hollywood buyer on Sunday. He was “heartbroken” after his offer, which he says “was WAY over” the $1.85 million asking price, was initially accepted and then turned down after a buyer with “unlimited resources” came in.

The pop star changed his tune, however, when he found out the mystery buyer was HGTV.

“HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house.”

Discovery Inc. CEO’s addressed the purchase on Tuesday. “I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” David Zaslay revealed on an earnings call. “More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

The network has not revealed how the restoration will be featured on TV, but Jonathan appears to be up for the job, perhaps with an assist from Bass. Jonathan’s twin Drew, who’s currently on his honeymoon in Ecuador, has not weighed in on social media.