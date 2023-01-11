'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Still Sends 'Flirty Texts' to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

The HGTV star and the New Girl alum have been together for over three years after meeting on Carpool Karaoke

Published on January 11, 2023 02:44 PM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Wyoming Vacation with Their 'Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Photo: Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Jonathan Scott found the perfect activity for a rainy day: send a corny flirty text to your longtime girlfriend.

The Property Brothers star, 44, posted an Instagram Reel Saturday detailing all the things he likes to do on a rainy day, and included in the list was sending a sweet text to his partner of over three years, New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel.

"Are you a parking ticket? 'Cause you've got fine written all over you," he wrote.

After sending the text, he added, "She's gonna hate me."

The couple met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective famous siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

In an interview with Bustle last June, Zooey, 42, revealed they "immediately clicked," but shortly after, she thought Jonathan had ghosted her.

In reality, he went on a trip to the Rocky Mountains where he didn't have cell service, leading Zooey to believe he just wasn't replying to her messages. Luckily they worked out the misunderstanding, and went public with their relationship that September. They recently moved into their first house together, which they had been renovating for several years.

The pair have not been shy in sharing their relationship with the world, flooding both their Instagram feeds with cute pictures of milestones or sweet everyday moments. On their three year anniversary last August, the two took to the grid again with touching tributes to one another.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," Jonathan wrote in his caption.

While Zooey gushed, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever." They celebrated the occasion at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles.

Zooey also talked about Jonathan in an October appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, with host Drew Barrymore sharing how she's witnessed Jonathan's devotion firsthand while shooting together on another of the Scott brothers' HGTV shows, Celebrity IOU.

"The way that your man speaks about you and the way he speaks about your family, like, 'I've got to get home for dinner, I need to be there every night, this is what we do, this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family'...It's like, dreamy." Barrymore, 47, told her guest.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel
Trevor Tondro

Zooey, who shares two children — son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7 — with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, added to the praise, sharing how shocked she was at Jonathan's kindness upon meeting him. "I couldn't believe he was so nice. People just aren't that nice generally — we've been together for over three years and he's still that nice. He goes over and fixes stuff at my parents' house, he's so nice."

The two most recently hosted HGTV's White House Christmas 2022 special together, where they showed off the landmark's elaborate holiday decorations with help from the first lady.

