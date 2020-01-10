Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Says His Family Loves Zooey Deschanel: ‘Everybody Has Clicked’

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

For Jonathan Scott, a good relationship means his leading lady is well-loved by both him and his family. That’s why he’s so happy that his new girl, Zooey Deschanel, has blended in seamlessly with the Scotts.

“It’s very, very important for me that the person I’m in love with also gets the approval of my whole family,” the HGTV heartthrob told PEOPLE in this weeks’ issue. “Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey.”

His twin brother, Drew, confirms. “Linda and I have noticed that they connect on an individual level as well, which is great,” says the real estate agent, who married his longtime love Linda Phan in Italy in 2018. “They’re both amazing humans, and we love the idea of having her in our lives.”

Drew says he and his family are thrilled to see Jonathan in such a great place after being unlucky with love in the past.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Jokes About Reaction to Relationship with Zooey Deschanel: ‘She’s Dating Who?!’

Image zoom Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Jonathan got married in Las Vegas after a quick courtship to an airline-crew scheduler in 2007, but after a tumultuous couple years, the pair went their separate ways. Then he was in a serious two-year relationship with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov and even talked about settling down. That relationship came to an end it April 2018 and left the famous contractor heartbroken and single for a long stretch. News of his ex’s engagement eight months after their break-up didn’t help matters.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Jonathan and Drew Scott, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device

Jonathan met Zooey while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and both say they instantly clicked. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in September and have been inseparable ever since.

Image zoom Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Image zoom Jonathan Scott/Instagram

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

They made their relationship Instagram official on October 20, and Deschanel met Scott’s family for the first time on Halloween, when he brought her as his date to his older brother J.D.’s one-of-a-kind Vegas wedding — a true test for any relationship. The two came dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the vintage-movie-themed event.

For more about the Scott brothers and their life and love in the spotlight, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Image zoom Chris McPherson

Image zoom zooey deschanel/instagram

“That was a big step, because all of a sudden that was the first time she was meeting all my family. It was amazing,” says Jonathan. “The fun thing too for me is she can go out, and she can work the room and talk to people, introduce herself. It’s a totally different experience for me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott on Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: ‘We Literally Make Each Other Laugh Nonstop’

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Now that all the Scott brothers are off the market, the twins have been on plenty of double dates — or triple dates with their newlywed older brother J.D. and his wife, Annalee.

“We are total nerds, so our first double date with Jonathan and Zooey was dinner and an escape room,” says Drew, noting that it was followed by a round or two of karaoke. “It was awesome.”

The premier issue of Reveal with globally recognized lifestyle tastemakers Drew and Jonathan Scott is now available online and on nationwide newsstands this Friday. Reveal features home design and renovation ideas, life advice from top pros, celebs like Kate Hudson and Zooey Deschanel and Drew and Jonathan’s parents, Jim and Joanne.