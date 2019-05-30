Jonathan Scott split from his girlfriend of two years Jacinta Kuznetsov in March 2018, but the Property Brothers star has essentially kept mum on the topic until now.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, Scott opens up about the difficult split and how he moved past heartbreak.

“One of the things that drew me to Jacinta the most when we met was that she was fiercely independent,” he says. “She wanted to accomplish a lot of things in her life, and that did not involve following a partner around on the road as they pursued their career.”

With Scott’s hectic work and filming schedule, the pair tried to compromise.

“We agreed that it would not always be Jacinta who travels to me,” Scott says. “We’d try to trade off 50-50. It didn’t take long before this became difficult and eventually impossible.”

Shortly after the couple split, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else and got engaged eight months later. The news hit Scott hard.

The news hit Scott hard.

“I was upset, I won’t lie. I was not ready to date. It wasn’t even on my radar,” he says. “But I’m a realist, and I knew that it was not for me to say when and who she would date.”

The HGTV star, whose new show Forever Home premiered May 29, credits therapy for helping him heal and adds there are no hard feelings between them.

“Regardless of what we had, I’ve come to terms with the fact that we were not right as life partners,” he says. “Though we don’t speak regularly, we are on good terms and both know we are there if needed.”

Now ready to find love again, Scott says he’s looking for a partner he can have fun with.

“I love to laugh,” says Scott. “A sense of humor is really important.”