Jonathan Scott Does Magic with Kids at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Heartwarming Video

Jonathan Scott is making magic, and this time, it’s not in a house.

In a video, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, the Property Brothers star performs magic tricks with Mabry, a patient at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to raise awareness for their holiday campaign. The initiative, called Thanks and Giving, aims to raise money to continue St. Jude’s lifesaving treatment and research capabilities.

“What’s a good magic word?” Scott asks Mabry in the video.

“Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo,” she responds.

“Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo. I love that magic word,” Scott says before performing a trick where he pulls a quarter out from behind the child’s ear.

In the video, it’s revealed that Mabry has cancer, and her family won’t receive a bill because of donations to St. Jude’s.

“Having stepped through the front doors at St. Jude, meeting the people there and knowing that no family pays St. Jude for travel, treatment, housing or food—and they can just focus on their kids, it’s absolutely phenomenal,” Scott tells PEOPLE.

Scott joins a family of celebrities who have teamed up with the children’s hospital to raise awareness for their cause, including Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Luis Fonsi, Marlo Thomas, and Jennifer Aniston.