Property Brothers' Drew & Jonathan Scott Open Up About Their New Magazine: All the Details!

In October, Jonathan and Drew Scott announced they would be adding another business to their booming home improvement empire — a lifestyle magazine!

Now, the handy twins, 41, have opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about what to expect inside the highly anticipated print publication (which will hit newsstands in January 2020) and shared its title: Reveal.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hours of discussion” went into choosing the magazine’s name, Jonathan says of the creative process. “We felt Reveal just fully encompasses exactly what we were trying to convey: We want to show simple steps that reveal new ways to get the most out of life. And it happens to just be a clever little tie in to exactly what we’re known for.”

Adds Drew, “People ask us all the time why we do what we do. And after all these years — and we’re almost at 400 episodes, 400 families that we’ve helped with our shows — the one thing that we always absolutely love is that moment we reveal the dream home to the families. That moment was the starting point for us — we would love to have that feeling encapsulated in this lifestyle magazine.”

The magazine will primarily focus on the subjects of home, decor and renovation. But it will also delve into the HGTV stars’ love of entertaining, family, food, wellness, music, travel and more, with a focus on their personal stories.

“Sharing stories from our experiences, that’s a big thing for us,” says Drew. “We love sharing stories of what has brought us joy, and what really gives us that sense of home.”

The brothers also plan on “shining a spotlight on other amazing people around the U.S.,” Drew says, including some of their famous friends and family members.

Jonathan reveals that there will actually be an entire section of the magazine dedicated to advice from parents, and their own mom and dad will be featured in one of the first issues.

“Throughout the other issues we’re going to have different parents, celebrities that are parents or parents of celebrities that are going to be piping in on a little bit of their experiences when it comes to family and raising kids,” Jonathan shares.

In addition to parenting advice, the HGTV stars also revealed that one of the magazine’s recurring sections will be dedicated to “lifestyle fails” shared by celebrities.

“Some might be throwing a party. Some might be tackling their own renovation . . . it’s fun!” says Drew.

Reveal will be released on a quarterly basis, and will be published by Meredith Corporation, PEOPLE’s parent company. The magazine will be available for $9.99 per issue on newsstands, or for an annual subscription price of $20 for four issues.

The Scott’s launch follows three years after the introduction of Magnolia Journal, fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ lifestyle quarterly, which debuted in October 2016.

Drew and Jonathan exclusively shared the magazine’s official tagline: “It all starts at home.”

“I think it’s going to really start to create a community for people to come together,” Jonathan says of his hopes for the publication.

“We want to make sure that, unlike any other magazine out there, we have a much closer relationship with our readers,” Drew adds. “We want this to be a real community instead of just a magazine.”