Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott’s New Book Is the Next Best Thing to Having Them in Your Home

The Property Brothers are expanding their empire with a new book!

Jonathan and Drew Scott have put together all their tips and tricks for fans in Dream Home: The Property Brothers' Ultimate Guide to Finding and Fixing Your Perfect House.

“This is a handbook. This is like your manual,” Drew tells PEOPLE. “This is what should be sitting in your drawer at home for whenever you have to do anything because it gives you our entire process of what we do with clients.”

From floor plans to photos or ideas on how to spruce up your house with little money, the Canadian-born twins—who recently created a music video for their song “Hold On”—cover it all in their guide.

“We can't be there in person to help you with your renovation,” says Drew, who does 60 renovations per season on the brothers' HGTV show. “The book is literally the next best thing.”

“Even if someone only gets one piece of information out of the book,” he adds, “it could be something that saves them thousands of dollars.”