Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott Roast Each Other in Viral 'Passing the Phone' Challenge

Jonathan and Drew Scott have no problem poking fun at one another!

The Property Brothers twins, 44, joined in on the viral #passingthephone challenge yesterday in a hilarious joint post on Instagram.

Following the rules of the trend, Drew starts making fun of his brother by saying, "I'm passing the phone to someone who name drops his own name."

He then passes the phone to Jonathan who happily continues with, "I'm passing the phone to someone who listens to 'All Star' by Smash Mouth' unironically." His brother defensively whispers back, "I love Smash Mouth."

Drew claps back saying, "I'm passing the phone to someone who made my wife shave his back," to which Jonathan responds "poor Linda," in reference to his brother's wife Linda Phan.

Jonathan's girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, is eventually brought into the roast, as Drew jokes, "I'm passing the phone to someone who's dating Zooey Deschanel, and then everyone asks Zooey…why?''

The HGTV stars continue to poke fun at each other, and Drew even goes as far as to roast his brother's fashion sense. "I'm passing the phone to someone who has two pairs of work boots and a dozen plaid shirts and calls that fashion," he adds.

"Ouch," Jonathan laughs. He ends the video by looking defeated and says, "I am…done." The Property Brothers official Instagram account commented, ​​"Can't stop laughing 😂😂," on the reel.

HGTV. HGTV

Despite Drew joking about his brother's relationship with Deschanel, Jonathan could not be more head over heels for his girlfriend of three years.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles earlier this month. They both honored the day by penning sweet messages about each other on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photos that showed the pair enjoying their night out, Jonathan wrote, "Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life."

The New Girl alum, 42, also swooned, captioning her post with, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jonathan is not the only Property Brothers star to be celebrating a big milestone recently. Drew and his wife of four years, Linda, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James Scott, this past May.

The couple announced the exciting news on their podcast, At Home, where Drew later gushed over becoming a father. "It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," he said.

Linda, who was in labor for 44 hours, commented, "Other than pooped, I feel great. Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust."