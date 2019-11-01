Property Brothers' J.D. Scott's Wedding Is a Happy End to a Year Spent Battling a Mystery Illness

Last year, J.D. Scott thought he might die from a mysterious debilitating illness. Now, he’s alive, well and married to the love of his life.

Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott’s older sibling J.D., 43, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Annalee Belle on Thursday, celebrating their love with an over-the-top, 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre-themed wedding. It was a welcome celebration for all those who are close to the couple, and grateful that the HGTV personality is on a path to healing after a difficult year regaining his health.

J.D., who regularly appears on Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home, and Belle began their relationship in 2015 and became engaged on Halloween last year, shortly before J.D.’s health crisis. Belle stuck by his side the whole time, providing steadfast support alongside his family.

In August, the couple opened up about J.D.’s mysterious illness on his Instagram account, posting a lengthy video sharing the details of his struggle over the past 14 months, which included extreme sensitivity to temperatures over 70 degrees and having to stay in bed for days.

J.D. told PEOPLE in July that he had experienced heart attack symptoms after coming home from his brother Drew’s wedding to Linda Phan in May, which soon led to even worse symptoms that he said were similar to dementia.

“[It was] simply the worst I had ever felt along with this overwhelming sense of something terrible was about to happen,” he said at the time, noting that no doctors could figure out the cause of his symptoms.

“There has been a rheumatologist, a radiologist, three neurologists, a neurosurgeon, an ophthalmologist, countless vials of blood, a half dozen MRI’s, an MRA, an EEG, and during one blood draw they took 25 vials on that day alone,” he said. “I would pass out pretty much wherever I was and it didn’t matter if I was in public, at dinner or at home, once it started I would be down and out for hours, if not days. There were many moments that felt like the end of the line.”

In July, J.D. shared a heartfelt love letter to his then-fiancé on Instagram, praising her for all that she’s done during his illness.

“I see you. Tired and anxious but determined. . .The countless errands you run for us when I can’t… The moments when you cry on the floor of your closet because you feel like you aren’t doing enough. The times you walk quietly to let me sleep as you know it is so hard for me to reach.”

He concluded by thanking Belle for being his rock through it all: “The life that you have chosen to keep that is not always what you saw for yourself in the past. I see that you are carrying the weight of us both and for that you are my hero,” he wrote. “I love you.”

Today, antibiotics and strict dietary changes have helped alleviate J.D.’s symptoms, and he and Belle are feeling positive about their future together as husband and wife.

Their wedding was held at a private home in Las Vegas on Halloween night. The elaborate event included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers. Guests arrived in Halloween costumes, while the bridesmaids wore dresses reminiscent of Disney princesses and the groomsmen dressed up as Mortal Kombat characters before changing into different costumes for the reception.

J.D. sported a rhinestone-studded suit and his bride wore a sheer, corseted wedding dress, which she paired with turquoise t-strap heels and pink-tinged hair. Belle, a makeup artist, told PEOPLE her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring… Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

The bride made her entrance in front of 180 guests on a stunning black Belgian horse named Zena, holding a pastel and cream-colored bouquet. J.D. was carried in on a velvet tufted chaise lounge, held up by his groomsmen — including his younger brothers Drew and Jonathan, 41 — whose costumes also carried sticks that emitted clouds of colored smoke behind the procession.

“Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know — My brother JD is marrying his best friend, Annalee,” Drew wrote on Instagram on Thursday morning, captioning a sweet photo of the soon-to-married couple. “So happy to welcome her to our family.”

Drew recently tied the knot with wife Linda Phan in May 2018 in a stunning Italian ceremony. J.D. and Jonathan served as his co-best men.

After ending a long-term relationship with former girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in April 2018, Jonathan began dating actress Zooey Deschanel in September, and made their relationship Instagram official on October 20.