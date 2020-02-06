Property Brothers Giving Away $250K Home Makeover — Twice the Budget for Houses on Their Shows

Image zoom Mark Leibowitz

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your home made over by the Property Brothers, here’s your chance.

HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have teamed up with home security company ADT for their newest campaign (you may have seen their Super Bowl commercial) and a contest called Pass the Protection. The grand prize winner will receive a home makeover from the twins worth $250,000 and an ADT home security system with three years of monitoring.

“This is going to be a really awesome contest,” Drew told PEOPLE. Jonathan agreed, “Somebody is getting $250,000 to transform whatever is most important to them. Whatever they want to protect. It’s really going to be life changing for somebody.”

He continued: “That’s even bigger than the budgets we typically have on Forever Home, our most popular TV show.”

According to the home renovation experts, a normal renovation on Forever Home starts at $80,000 and can sometimes go up as high as $150,000 — so this budget is almost as thrilling for the brothers as it will be for the winners!

Image zoom Mark Leibowitz

Drew and Jonathan say that they will zhuzh up the winning home however the contest winner sees fit — whether they want to spend their winnings revamping the property from head-to-toe or blow it all on big screen TVs.

“Hey, we will not judge,” Drew assures.

“Whatever they want,” Jonathan agrees. “And I will go over there for next year’s Super Bowl party!”

To enter the contest, simply visit adt.com/passtheprotection, where you’ll be met with the option to enter on either Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Though there are slightly different instructions for each form of social media, the method is similar for all: Post a public video telling ADT what you want to protect and why using the hashtags #PassTheProtection and #Contest. You must also tag up to 3 friends in the submission post.

According to the website, creativity and originality will be important in the decision-making process when they choose a winner. So if you want the Property Brothers to invade your space, start thinking out of the box!