Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott Jokingly Give Trump Advice on How to Buy Greenland

Property Brothers‘ Jonathan and Drew Scott are here to give their expert real estate advice after President Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring the island of Greenland earlier this week.

During Wednesday’s episode of Conan, host Conan O’Brien revealed that he was planning to travel to Greenland for his Netflix series Conan Without Borders, and joked that he was planning to “get this deal done.” But before he departs, he invited the contractor-and-realtor duo on the show to give him some expert tips.

“Buying a property the size of Greenland is a huge, huge undertaking,” O’Brien, 56, said. “There’s a lot of money involved. And I wanted to make sure I’m getting the U.S. a good deal. That’s why tonight I’m going to get some advice on buying Greenland from a top real estate team.”

“Thanks for reaching out to us, Conan. Yeah, buying Greenland is a pretty huge investment,” Jonathan, 41, said via video chat.

“And for some people buying Greenland is the largest financial decision of their lives,” Drew, 41, added, poking fun at the language they use on their myriad HGTV series.

“It’s all about location, Conan,” Drew continued. “I checked it out, your nearest neighbors are Canada and Iceland, and they’re both pretty quiet.” The twins were born and raised in Canada.

“I actually went over to Greenland this morning just to take a look,” Jonathan joked, while giving notes on an animated image of the country, similar to the floor plans their fans are accustomed to seeing when they renovate a house. “Here’s what I would suggest. “I would knock out this glacier just to get a more open concept plan, and add a kitchen island. Definitely would do a fire pit in the back with lots of seating.”

“And if you want, maybe knock this mountain out of here so you have more natural light coming in from the north side,” Jonathan continued.

“Also, if you’re gonna buy Greenland, I suggest buying Iceland as well because it would make a great mother-in-law suite or it’s thinking future resale value,” Drew added, as O’Brien thanked the siblings for their “terrific” advice.

On Sunday, Donald Trump confirmed that he’d been thinking about how the United States might acquire Greenland.

“A lot of things can be done. I mean, essentially, it’s a large real estate deal,” he told reporters while returning to Washington, D.C. following his New Jersey vacation.

Days later, he said he was “postponing” a planned state visit to Denmark after the country’s prime minister called his desire to acquire Greenland an “absurd discussion.” (Greenland has its own government and semi-autonomy from the Kingdom of Denmark, but remains a part of the country.)

Trump’s interest in the nation was widely reported last week, citing sources in his orbit, and it was treated with a mixture of confusion, curiosity, and skepticism about how serious he actually was. (He is not the first president to look into such a possibility, however.)

“It’s just something we talked about,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world. So the concept came up and I said, ‘Certainly, I’d be. Strategically, it’s interesting, and we’d be interested.’ But we’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not No. 1 on the burner, I can tell you that.”

In a statement last week, according to Associated Press, the island’s government responded, saying: “Of course, Greenland is not for sale.”