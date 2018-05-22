Every Single Photo from Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Magical Italian Wedding

"We are very, very lucky," says the Property Brothers star

More
Megan Stein
May 22, 2018 09:07 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-drew-scott-engaged-to-linda-phan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">After getting engaged in December 2016</a>, Drew Scott and his longtime love, Linda Phan,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/drew-scott-linda-phan-wedding/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">have finally tied the knot! </a>They celebrated with a whimsical outdoor ceremony with over 300 guests. &ldquo;Today couldn&rsquo;t have been more magical,&rdquo; the couple exclusively told PEOPLE. &ldquo;We are very, very lucky.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Drew Scott's Magical Marriage

After getting engaged in December 2016, Drew Scott and his longtime love, Linda Phan, have finally tied the knot! They celebrated with a whimsical outdoor ceremony with over 300 guests. “Today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE. “We are very, very lucky.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan, posed in their&nbsp;Claymore Imports kilts, made from the Scott tartan. Older brother J.D. also wore the family&#8217;s signature pattern, but the remaining eight groomsmen sported a different design. &#8220;You have to be Scott to wear a Scott tartan,&#8221; Drew told PEOPLE at an event for the brothers&#8217; line of picture frames at Michaels.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Double Take

Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan, posed in their Claymore Imports kilts, made from the Scott tartan. Older brother J.D. also wore the family’s signature pattern, but the remaining eight groomsmen sported a different design. “You have to be Scott to wear a Scott tartan,” Drew told PEOPLE at an event for the brothers’ line of picture frames at Michaels. 

Denny's Ilic
<p>The bride-to-be got ready for her big day alongside friends, including <a href="https://people.com/home/what-to-know-about-drew-and-jonathan-scotts-older-brother-jd-scott/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">J.D. Scott&rsquo;s girlfriend, Annalee Belle</a> (left).</p>
pinterest
Getting Glam

The bride-to-be got ready for her big day alongside friends, including J.D. Scott’s girlfriend, Annalee Belle (left).

Denny's Ilic
<p>Vincenzo Dascanio designed the florals for the destination event, which was held at Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy. &#8220;He&#8217;s a mastermind,&#8221; Linda gushed.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
All in the Details

Vincenzo Dascanio designed the florals for the destination event, which was held at Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy. “He’s a mastermind,” Linda gushed. 

Denny's Ilic
<p>The Scott men, including (from left) Jonathan, Drew, dad Jim, and J.D., were all smiles a on the big day, which followed a week of events that included <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-drew-scott-bachelor-party/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">surprise bachelor/bachelorette excursions</a>, an intimate <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-drew-scott-rehearsal-dinner-wedding-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">rehearsal dinner</a> and a <a href="https://people.com/home/drew-scott-fiancee-linda-phan-wedding-welcome-party-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">traditional welcome party.</a></p>
pinterest
Great, Scotts! 

The Scott men, including (from left) Jonathan, Drew, dad Jim, and J.D., were all smiles a on the big day, which followed a week of events that included surprise bachelor/bachelorette excursions, an intimate rehearsal dinner and a traditional welcome party.

Denny's Ilic
<p>Drew and Linda&rsquo;s wedding bands were custom made by Devil&rsquo;s Workshop. Linda&rsquo;s 1.2 carat engagement ring was also custom made, but <a href="https://people.com/style/property-brothers-drew-scott-engagement-ring-to-linda-phan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">designed by the groom himself.</a></p>
pinterest
Beautiful Bands

Drew and Linda’s wedding bands were custom made by Devil’s Workshop. Linda’s 1.2 carat engagement ring was also custom made, but designed by the groom himself.

Denny's Ilic
<p>Drew and Linda exchanged first looks before making things official. Drew described seeing his bride as, &ldquo;the most beautiful moment ever.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
First Looks

Drew and Linda exchanged first looks before making things official. Drew described seeing his bride as, “the most beautiful moment ever.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>Drew escorted his mom, Joanne, and Linda&#8217;s mother, Barbara, down the aisle.&nbsp;&#8220;There were definitely a lot of ugly tears out of me,&#8221; Drew admitted.</p>
pinterest
Mothers of the Moment

Drew escorted his mom, Joanne, and Linda’s mother, Barbara, down the aisle. “There were definitely a lot of ugly tears out of me,” Drew admitted.

Denny's Ilic
<p>&#8220;As soon as we saw each other, we lost it,&#8221; Linda said of laying eyes on her future husband. Drew added, &#8220;Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Happy Tears

“As soon as we saw each other, we lost it,” Linda said of laying eyes on her future husband. Drew added, “Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>Guests from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America gathered around the couple to celebrate their marriage. &#8220;It was like a dream to see all these people we know together in one place,&#8221; he said.</p>
pinterest
Friends Far and Wide

Guests from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America gathered around the couple to celebrate their marriage. “It was like a dream to see all these people we know together in one place,” he said.

Denny's Ilic
<p>After exchanging their vows, the pair sealed their union with a kiss.&nbsp;&#8220;We are truly a lucky couple, surrounded by so much love,&#8221; Drew said.</p>
pinterest
Sealed with a Kiss

After exchanging their vows, the pair sealed their union with a kiss. “We are truly a lucky couple, surrounded by so much love,” Drew said.

Denny's Ilic
<p>Linda&#8217;s 10 bridesmaids (she opted out of choosing a maid of honor) wore emerald green dresses from Reformation. &#8220;It&#8217;s one of my favorite colors,&#8221; she said.</p>
pinterest
Super Squad

Linda’s 10 bridesmaids (she opted out of choosing a maid of honor) wore emerald green dresses from Reformation. “It’s one of my favorite colors,” she said.

Denny's Ilic
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/all-about-linda-phan-drew-scott-wedding-looks/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Linda&rsquo;s dress for the ceremony</a> was designed by Claire Pettibone and featured a cathedral-length train, intricate, hand-beaded floral details on the bodice and sleeves, and an open back draped in jewels. &#8220;It was love at first sight,&#8221; Linda explained. &#8220;As soon as I tried it on, I could already imagine the whimsy and magic of our wedding day.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
One-of-a-Kind Dress

Linda’s dress for the ceremony was designed by Claire Pettibone and featured a cathedral-length train, intricate, hand-beaded floral details on the bodice and sleeves, and an open back draped in jewels. “It was love at first sight,” Linda explained. “As soon as I tried it on, I could already imagine the whimsy and magic of our wedding day.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>Since the couple has been dating for eight years, the Scott crew already feels like Linda is part of the family.&nbsp;&#8220;It&#8217;s simply official now,&#8221; J.D. said in his best man speech. Jonathan agreed: &#8220;For the first time in my life, I love having a sister.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Welcome to the Family

Since the couple has been dating for eight years, the Scott crew already feels like Linda is part of the family. “It’s simply official now,” J.D. said in his best man speech. Jonathan agreed: “For the first time in my life, I love having a sister.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>Oany Ravelo was the mastermind behind the decor, which included &ldquo;lots of beautiful blush and emerald colors and greens,&rdquo; according to Drew. &ldquo;It was in a stunning space. We didn&#8217;t want something that felt flashy or opulent &mdash; that&#8217;s not us.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Laid-Back and Lovely

Oany Ravelo was the mastermind behind the decor, which included “lots of beautiful blush and emerald colors and greens,” according to Drew. “It was in a stunning space. We didn’t want something that felt flashy or opulent — that’s not us.” 

Denny's Ilic
<p>Jonathan, who was chosen as Drew&rsquo;s co-best man alongside J.D., decided to &ldquo;speak from the heart,&rdquo; instead of writing his toast. &ldquo;That wasn&rsquo;t hard because I love both Drew and Linda very much,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-jonathan-scott-splits-from-longtime-girlfriend-jacinta-kuznetsov/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the newly single HGTV star </a>said. <a href="https://people.com/home/newly-single-jonathan-scott-was-moved-to-tears-at-twin-drew-scott-wedding/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&ldquo;The special bond they have has given me hope.&rdquo;</a></p>
pinterest
Words from the Heart

Jonathan, who was chosen as Drew’s co-best man alongside J.D., decided to “speak from the heart,” instead of writing his toast. “That wasn’t hard because I love both Drew and Linda very much,” the newly single HGTV star said. “The special bond they have has given me hope.”

Denny's Ilic
<p>The newlyweds surprised their loved ones with <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-drew-scott-and-linda-phan-first-dance/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">an elaborate first dance</a> choreographed by Drew&rsquo;s <i>Dancing with the Stars </i>partner, <a href="https://people.com/home/drew-scott-dancing-with-the-stars-blog-finale/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Emma Slater, and her husband, Sasha Farber</a>. &#8220;I didn&#8217;t feel completely prepared, and I kept tripping over my dress, but it was so much fun,&#8221; said Linda.</p>
pinterest
Dapper Dance

The newlyweds surprised their loved ones with an elaborate first dance choreographed by Drew’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, and her husband, Sasha Farber. “I didn’t feel completely prepared, and I kept tripping over my dress, but it was so much fun,” said Linda.

Denny's Ilic
<p><a href="https://people.com/food/property-brothers-drew-scott-linda-phan-wedding-cake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Their buttercream-frosted cake</a>, which will be featured on an episode of&nbsp;<i>Cake Hunters</i>&nbsp;(airing June 25, at 8:30 p.m. on Food Network), was made with four flavors inside including vanilla with goat cheese and strawberry balsamic, organic red velvet, carrot and chocolate hazelnut.</p>
pinterest
Tasty Treats

Their buttercream-frosted cake, which will be featured on an episode of Cake Hunters (airing June 25, at 8:30 p.m. on Food Network), was made with four flavors inside including vanilla with goat cheese and strawberry balsamic, organic red velvet, carrot and chocolate hazelnut.

Denny's Ilic
<p>The party lasted until 5:30 a.m., and comedic actor J.B. Smoove was among the guests to hit the dance floor. &#8220;We had such an amazing time,&#8221; Drew said.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Life of the Party

The party lasted until 5:30 a.m., and comedic actor J.B. Smoove was among the guests to hit the dance floor. “We had such an amazing time,” Drew said. 

Denny's Ilic
<p>Jonathan praised his brother and new sister-in-law for their playful relationship. &#8220;They are the perfect balance of business and pleasure,&#8221; he said.</p>
pinterest
Spirited Soiree

Jonathan praised his brother and new sister-in-law for their playful relationship. “They are the perfect balance of business and pleasure,” he said.

Denny's Ilic
<p>Now that they&#8217;re officially husband and wife, the happy couple is looking forward to the next stage of their lives.&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-drew-scott-and-wife-linda-phan-kids/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&#8220;We&#8217;re excited to have kids,&#8221; Drew said.</a> &#8220;I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we&#8217;re excited to start that chapter of our lives.&#8221;</p> <p><em>Property Brothers: Linda &amp; Drew Say I Do</em>&nbsp;premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.</p>
pinterest
Happy Ever After

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, the happy couple is looking forward to the next stage of their lives. “We’re excited to have kids,” Drew said. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.

Denny's Ilic
1 of 22

Advertisement
1 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Drew Scott's Magical Marriage

After getting engaged in December 2016, Drew Scott and his longtime love, Linda Phan, have finally tied the knot! They celebrated with a whimsical outdoor ceremony with over 300 guests. “Today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE. “We are very, very lucky.”

Advertisement
2 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Double Take

Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan, posed in their Claymore Imports kilts, made from the Scott tartan. Older brother J.D. also wore the family’s signature pattern, but the remaining eight groomsmen sported a different design. “You have to be Scott to wear a Scott tartan,” Drew told PEOPLE at an event for the brothers’ line of picture frames at Michaels. 

3 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Getting Glam

The bride-to-be got ready for her big day alongside friends, including J.D. Scott’s girlfriend, Annalee Belle (left).

Advertisement
4 of 21 Denny's Ilic

All in the Details

Vincenzo Dascanio designed the florals for the destination event, which was held at Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy. “He’s a mastermind,” Linda gushed. 

Advertisement
5 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Great, Scotts! 

The Scott men, including (from left) Jonathan, Drew, dad Jim, and J.D., were all smiles a on the big day, which followed a week of events that included surprise bachelor/bachelorette excursions, an intimate rehearsal dinner and a traditional welcome party.

Advertisement
6 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Beautiful Bands

Drew and Linda’s wedding bands were custom made by Devil’s Workshop. Linda’s 1.2 carat engagement ring was also custom made, but designed by the groom himself.

Advertisement
7 of 21 Denny's Ilic

First Looks

Drew and Linda exchanged first looks before making things official. Drew described seeing his bride as, “the most beautiful moment ever.”

Advertisement
8 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Mothers of the Moment

Drew escorted his mom, Joanne, and Linda’s mother, Barbara, down the aisle. “There were definitely a lot of ugly tears out of me,” Drew admitted.

Advertisement
9 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Happy Tears

“As soon as we saw each other, we lost it,” Linda said of laying eyes on her future husband. Drew added, “Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning.”

Advertisement
10 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Friends Far and Wide

Guests from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America gathered around the couple to celebrate their marriage. “It was like a dream to see all these people we know together in one place,” he said.

Advertisement
11 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Sealed with a Kiss

After exchanging their vows, the pair sealed their union with a kiss. “We are truly a lucky couple, surrounded by so much love,” Drew said.

Advertisement
12 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Super Squad

Linda’s 10 bridesmaids (she opted out of choosing a maid of honor) wore emerald green dresses from Reformation. “It’s one of my favorite colors,” she said.

Advertisement
13 of 21 Denny's Ilic

One-of-a-Kind Dress

Linda’s dress for the ceremony was designed by Claire Pettibone and featured a cathedral-length train, intricate, hand-beaded floral details on the bodice and sleeves, and an open back draped in jewels. “It was love at first sight,” Linda explained. “As soon as I tried it on, I could already imagine the whimsy and magic of our wedding day.”

Advertisement
14 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Welcome to the Family

Since the couple has been dating for eight years, the Scott crew already feels like Linda is part of the family. “It’s simply official now,” J.D. said in his best man speech. Jonathan agreed: “For the first time in my life, I love having a sister.”

Advertisement
15 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Laid-Back and Lovely

Oany Ravelo was the mastermind behind the decor, which included “lots of beautiful blush and emerald colors and greens,” according to Drew. “It was in a stunning space. We didn’t want something that felt flashy or opulent — that’s not us.” 

Advertisement
16 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Words from the Heart

Jonathan, who was chosen as Drew’s co-best man alongside J.D., decided to “speak from the heart,” instead of writing his toast. “That wasn’t hard because I love both Drew and Linda very much,” the newly single HGTV star said. “The special bond they have has given me hope.”

Advertisement
17 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Dapper Dance

The newlyweds surprised their loved ones with an elaborate first dance choreographed by Drew’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, and her husband, Sasha Farber. “I didn’t feel completely prepared, and I kept tripping over my dress, but it was so much fun,” said Linda.

Advertisement
18 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Tasty Treats

Their buttercream-frosted cake, which will be featured on an episode of Cake Hunters (airing June 25, at 8:30 p.m. on Food Network), was made with four flavors inside including vanilla with goat cheese and strawberry balsamic, organic red velvet, carrot and chocolate hazelnut.

Advertisement
19 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Life of the Party

The party lasted until 5:30 a.m., and comedic actor J.B. Smoove was among the guests to hit the dance floor. “We had such an amazing time,” Drew said. 

Advertisement
20 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Spirited Soiree

Jonathan praised his brother and new sister-in-law for their playful relationship. “They are the perfect balance of business and pleasure,” he said.

Advertisement
21 of 21 Denny's Ilic

Happy Ever After

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, the happy couple is looking forward to the next stage of their lives. “We’re excited to have kids,” Drew said. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now