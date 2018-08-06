EXCLUSIVE: Drew Scott and Linda Phan Jet to Ecuador for Honeymoon — See Their Adorable Photos

Nearly three months after their Italian destination wedding, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have set off for their honeymoon in Ecuador.

Although their big day was lavish, with over 300 guests, exquisite emerald and blush decor, and a beautiful four-tiered wedding cake that was adorned with tiny biscuits paying tribute to each partner’s heritage, the couple opted for a unique, culturally immersive honeymoon on the banks of the Napo River in the Amazon River basin.

The couple arranged a trip through ME to WE, a charitable organization dedicated to creating “sustainable change” that encourages “travel that leaves a positive footprint on the planet,” according to their website.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Honeymoon in Ecuador Courtesy Scott Brothers Entertainment

As part of their post-wedding getaway, Drew and Linda are experiencing the culture of the local Kichwa village, and during their time staying at the ME to WE Minga Lodge, the couple will assist in local volunteer projects, visit coffee and cacao farms, and explore the Amazon jungle.

The pair has worked closely with WE over the years, and their honeymoon is not the first time the lovebirds have traveled for a good cause. In September 2017, they spent a week in Kenya, where they worked on sustainable projects alongside local communities.

“We’ve all come home with bigger hearts, higher hopes and more fuel in our passion to be part of the change,” Linda wrote on Instagram following their African excursion. “Aaand some cool souvenirs and antiques.”

The pair even skipped out on a wedding gift registry, instead asking for donations to the charity.

“After our trip to Kenya last year, we knew for sure that we wanted to include WE in our wedding,” Phan said of their goal to bring 50,000 people clean water for life throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.