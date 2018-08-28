Drew Scott on Honeymooning in the Amazon and Starting a Big Family: 'Why Not Have Octuplets?'

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan opted for a nontraditional honeymoon nearly three months after their Italian destination wedding.

The newlyweds headed to Ecuador for a charitable trip through WE, an organization that is dedicated to creating “sustainable change” and encourages “travel that leaves a positive footprint on the planet,” according to their website. The couple visited the small Kichwa village in the Amazon rainforest where thirteen families were trying to raise money to bring bathrooms to the town—an amenity they had never had before.

“They would have ten children, most of these families have ten children, and they all just go out in the bush,” Scott told reporters at the LOCKED IN Book Launch and Screening in L.A.

“We were working with them, helping to make their dream a reality while we were down there,” Scott added.

The pair has worked closely with WE over the years, and their honeymoon is not the first time the lovebirds have traveled for a good cause. In September 2017, they spent a week in Kenya to work on sustainable projects with local communities. The pair even skipped out on a wedding gift registry, instead asking for donations to the nonprofit.

Scott told reporters that he purposely didn’t extensively research the rainforest before their trip, and didn’t really know what to expect when visiting the community.

“I didn’t know if there were going to be gigantic creatures eating me, and apparently, down there, in the water you have alligators, but the rest of it is jaguars and anacondas,” Scott said. “The rain, I didn’t know how bad that would be, and we got caught a couple of times, but overall it was amazing.”

During their trip, the couple documented their experiences on Instagram, posting photos of themselves with locals from the village.

“We had our hearts set on a different sort of honeymoon—being able to immerse ourselves in the culture of #Ecuador and make a positive impact on the lives of people who live in this beautiful country is making our honeymoon dreams come true,” Scott wrote.

However, the couple did take a few days of rest and relaxation following their charitable escapades and jetted off to the Galapagos Islands for two nights before heading home to Los Angeles.

As for what’s next for the newly married couple? They’re already beginning their family planning.

“We said maybe twins, but why not have octuplets and just get it over with?” Scott said with a laugh. “[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls. We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews.”