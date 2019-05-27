Jonathan Scott Shuts Down Rumors That House Next Door to Brother Drew Is for Him

The Property Brothers aren’t becoming neighbors anytime soon.

In April, rumors began swirling that Jonathan Scott might move in to the house next door to his brother Drew and his wife Linda Phan. The Property Brothers reportedly purchased the fixer upper next door for $2.4 million — $200,000 over asking price — but Jonathan tells PEOPLE that he won’t be using it as his personal residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There apparently are lots of cyber creepers that follow the real estate transactions that happen,” he says. “The house is not for me.”

Instead, he hinted that they might have plans for the house in their professional careers.

“We may have a project coming up,” Jonathan says. “You’ll have to stay tuned for that.”

RELATED: Inside Property Brothers Stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s 41st Birthday Party in Mexico

Currently, Drew and Jonathan are debuting a new series, Forever Home, premiering on HGTV on May 29, and it promises to be their most personal yet.

“There’s more heart in the stories,” Jonathan told PEOPLE exclusively of the HGTV show, on which the twins, 41, help families make over the home they already live in to be their dream property. “You get very, very close with these families, when you’re working side by side with them for so long,” he added. “That’s why it’s special.”

WATCH THIS: The ‘Property Brothers’ Reveal The Time They Got Out Of A Traffic Ticket Because They’re The ‘Property Brothers’

This series tells the personal — and often emotional — stories of “why people love their homes, what memories they’ve made in them, and how we can help them make the home work harder for them,” says Jonathan.

RELATED: I Went on a Cruise with the Property Brothers! What It’s Really Like to Go Sailing with the Scotts

And the Scotts are betting big that their fans will fall in love with the new concept.

“Forever Home is the new main anchor series that we’ll be doing full time,” said Jonathan, who jokes that they’ve had 37 shows on HGTV. (The actual number is 6, including this one.) But, they’re not slowing down. “We love what we do,” he said.

Property Brothers: Forever Home will premiere Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.