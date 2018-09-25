Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Launch New Home Furnishing Collection at Kohl's

The Scott brothers are launching an extension of their Scott Living home decor line at Kohl’s.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers stars announced their upcoming collaboration with the chain, which will hit stores in fall 2019. The line will feature furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen items and more home decor.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” Jonathan said in a statement.

“Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” Drew added.

Although the announcement did not go into detail about what the pieces would look like, the HGTV stars are no strangers to the home decor game.

In 2017, the twins, 40, released a furniture line at Lowe’s and updated their QVC offerings. In 2018 so far, they’ve launched mattress designs with Restonic Beds, and opened an Amazon store full of Scott Living home furnishings.

“When people suggest we like to ‘dream big’…they’re absolutely right,” Jonathan told PEOPLE in February. “We’re really listening to our consumer and delivering on what we believe is important. Family, fun, style and a commitment to quality.”