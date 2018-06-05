Calling All Kids! Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Are Writing a Children's Book

Drew and Jonathan Scott really do have kids on the brain!

The HGTV stars are releasing their first-ever children’s picture book this fall, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Their latest project, titled Builder Brothers: Big Plans, is a heartwarming tale of two (you guessed it) brothers who hope to design the ultimate double-decker doghouse for their pups, Gracie and Stewie. But as things go wrong and the grown ups rain on their parade, it’s up to the kiddos to get creative and make their plans a reality.

“Knowing how much kids love to make and build things, we decided to write a picture book that would help inspire them to dream big and to dare to try,” Drew says in a release from HarperCollins.

Jonathan adds, “It’s exactly the kind of story we would have loved to read growing up. It’s all about trying to do what seems impossible and succeeding in all sorts of unexpected ways.”

This isn’t the Property Brothers hosts first foray into publishing. They released their renovation guide, Dream Home, in 2016, and their memoir, It Takes Two, hit stands last September, and quickly rose to number 9 on the New York Times’ Bestsellers List. Although this latest illustrated tome may not have as many insights into the 40-year-old twins’ rise to fame, it’ll likely still carry the famous duo’s signature spunk.

“We have been dreamers our whole lives, and it’s incredible to think we can take our childhood stories and inspire a new generation of kids,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE.

“This venture into the children’s book space is one of the most exciting things we’ve ever taken on,” says Drew.

And as a bonus — the story, which will be available on October 2, will appeal to both little ones and adults alike, as it includes an original DIY project that the whole family can work on together.

“It always surprises us when we hear that entire families enjoy our shows — moms, dads, and even the kids,” Jonathan says. “We love the fact that we’re all about family and all about inspiration.”