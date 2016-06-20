Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Property Brothers' Best Backyard Tips: 'There’s No Reason Your Outdoor Furniture Should Look Like Cheap Plastic'

The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott specialize in stunning spaces. Their must-have items for a beautiful backyard?

“Nothing is better to set the mood than Jonathan and Drew gnomes,” Drew told PEOPLE.

But besides the Property Brothers stars’ favorite novelty pick from their Scott Living collection for QVC, they also have a few ideas for what makes a great outdoor living space. (Spoiler: none of them are pricey!)

A little lighting can make a big difference. “Lighting is a huge, huge thing, especially if you like to entertain,” Drew, 38, said. “It can help give you features in your garden, it can help you by lighting your path. It goes a long way for the nighttime, but during the day it also adds curb appeal.”

Don’t stress about gardening skills. “You don’t need a great green thumb in order to make something look nice. A lot of times it’s just about cleaning up the weeds and trimming back the shrubs,” Jonathan, 38, said.

When it comes to upkeep, “Do things that are going to make your life easier for maintenance,” he continued. “Lay down some fabric to prevent weeds from coming up.”

Choose plants wisely. “Pick something that’s going to come back next year or won’t lose all its color in the wintertime,” Jonathan said. “You can choose a species specifically for low maintenance.”

Don’t underestimate a small space. “You don’t have to have a yard or a big space,” Drew stressed. “You can have some small shrubs or trees coming out of a planter, or have your lighting on a shepherd’s hook — even if it’s a tiki torch — to add ambience to a patio.”

Avoid this common mistake. “People think, ‘I want to have a lot of people over, I want lots of seating,’” Drew said. “And they get way too many seats and cram it into one area, and then all of a sudden it looks like a mess.”

Instead, create zones by grouping multiple pieces in various sections throughout the space. If you don’t know how to arrange your chairs and tables, “Steal ideas from our show,” he said.

You can get high-end pieces without a high price tag. “There’s no reason your outdoor furniture should look like cheap plastic that will blow over or break in two seconds,” Jonathan said.