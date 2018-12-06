Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Bouquet Held a Tribute to Her Mom — and a Link to Nick's Boutonniere  

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s five-day wedding celebration seamlessly blended Western and Indian cultures down to the smallest details, including the flowers held and worn by the bridal party.

The couple flew their favorite New York-based florist, Jenya Tsybulskyi of Jenya Flowers (NYC), to Jodhpur, just to work on the blooms for the big day. Tsybulski worked “only on the personal flowers” including those for the “bridesmaids, boutonnieres, bouquets for the mothers of the bride and groom and the bridal bouquet for Priyanka,” he tells PEOPLE. All of the decorative flowers were provided by a local vendor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Indian Palace Where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Will Marry

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Chopra’s bouquet for the Western ceremony (visible in the video above) held flowers with special meaning to the actress and her mom, Madhu, including tuberose, “both the bride and the mother of the bride’s favorite flower,” Tsybulski says. The most important stems were sourced in India at Mumbai’s Dadar flower market.

Majolica roses, white nerine, blooming jasmine vine, white peonies, blush pink ranunculus and Salvadora pearl berries, picked from the garden at their royal venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace, completed the bouquet.

She “wanted something elegant, romantic, delicate, and contemporary yet timeless. So I worked with a highly fragrant mix,” the florist reveals.

The arrangement complemented Chopra show-stopping gown, a hand-beaded and embroidered creation by Ralph Lauren with a stunning 75-foot long veil.

Jonas’s boutonniere was made from a few of the same varieties: nerine, tuberose and Salvadora pearl berries.

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Chopra’s bridesmaids held a mix of tuberose, powdery beige carnations and lotus flower, which Tsybulski notes is “an aquatic herb that is often termed as ‘Padma’ in Sanskrit and enjoys a sacred status among he Indian culture.” These were also sourced locally, an important practice to the florist.

The mothers of the bride and groom also carried small clutches with different flowers in each. Madhu, who walked her daughter down the aisle, had tuberose, spider lily and water lilies in her arrangement. While Jonas’s mom, Denise, held yellow peonies from New Zealand, plumeria flowers and Salvadora pearl berries.

Tsybulski accented each of the bouquets with “multiple layers of silk and satin ribbons chosen according to the color of their respective dresses.”

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

The couple hosted 225 guests including Jonas’s brothers Kevin (with wife Danielle), Joe (with fiancée, actress Sophie Turner) and Frankie along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth.

RELATED: Honeymoon and Babies! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reveal Their Post-Wedding Plans

“The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” Jonas admits. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” adds Chopra. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”