Priyanka Chopra Talks Entertaining at Home with Husband Nick Jonas: 'You Definitely Want to Hang Out with Us'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas grew up understanding the importance of family and friends uniting over food, so it's no surprise that she's carrying on the tradition in her home today alongside husband Nick Jonas.

"I think in our home, my husband and I definitely love entertaining," the SONA home co-founder tells PEOPLE. "We love having our friends and family. We have a super tight knit community of friends and family. You definitely want to hang out with us!"

"We're not, 'let's bring the house down with the whole world' kind of people," the mom to 7-month-old Malti adds. "We have our core group of friends and that means a lot to us."

The former Quantico star makes sure to always have a few interesting food staples on hand at home.

"I love to order food," Priyanka explains. "Coffee, coffee, coffee. I love coffee. But coffees, teas, hot sauce. One entire shelf in my fridge is only varieties of hot sauce from different parts of the world. I'm a connoisseur of hot sauce. I love it. I love condiments. So you'll see all kinds of condiments in our house."

After launching the line, which includes dinnerware, table linens, bar decor and more, back in June, the 40-year-old and her business partner, Maneesh Goyal, created everything needed to host those closest to her no matter the occasion.

The co-creators wanted their Indian roots to show through in their designs and for their guests to be immersed in their culture at the table.

"When I was growing up, the dining table was that space with food and people congregating and that's Indian culture," Priyanka shares. "Hospitality is so deeply entrenched in just how you wake up every day. There's always family, cousins, friends, people's neighbors. That's just how my home, and I know Maneesh's home, still is. Just a sense of community and no rules."

"It's a cultural thing, but it helps to set the tone for the conversation," Maneesh, who also owns SONA restaurant in NYC, adds of their Indian upbringing. "Whenever friends and family come over, especially if they're traveling, you never know a departure date. That's the way we grew up."

While Priyanka and her 29-year-old musician husband love to have people over any day of the week, she does have a favorite meal time to host — and show off her products.

"Generally we do Sunday brunches at home. Our friends are over and it's just such fun," the actress says. "All our SONA comes out. It has so much personality that I love mixing up the plates."

With products ranging from $28 to $398, there's something for everyone in their glamorous and elegant line and it's the perfect way for Priyanka to start and conclude her day.

"Everything is just so pretty," she says. "Every morning I have my espresso in my SONA espresso cup." And in the evening, "We put that wine cooler right in the front and it's just the star of the show."