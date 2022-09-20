Joanna Gaines Launches Curated Antique Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!

01 of 42 Found + Collected by Jo Joanna Gaines is introducing a curated selection of antique pieces hand-selected by the Fixer Upper star herself. Found + Collected by Jo features everything from old "Pharmacie" wall decor to charming grandfather clocks, and can be purchased only at Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas. "I truly love the thrill of stumbling upon potential, or something with a story, even when I don't know exactly where a piece might go," Gaines says in a press release for the collection. "From furniture to decor, I've used these pieces in Fixer Uppers, displays at Magnolia Market, and in our home at the farm," she adds. "As you explore these one-of-a-kind finds on your next visit to the Silos, I hope you'll stumble upon something you love and carry on its unique story."

02 of 42 SONA Home Sona Home Priyanka Chopra Jonas and business partner Maneesh Goyal, who she opened up her Indian restaurant SONA with, are now getting into the home business! The pair launched SONA Home, a home design brand that includes everything from fine china to linens and bar pieces perfect for entertaining. Chopra Jonas posted about the exciting new launch on Instagram in June. "I've always been a very intentional person with everything that I do, and so when launching SONA Home, @maneeshkgoyal and I wanted to bring our love of our joint heritage coupled with a penchant for entertaining friends and family at home, to create a brand that I am insanely proud of," she wrote. Chopra Jonas finished off the post by saying that SONA Home was created with "a lot of love" and added that many of the pieces are "inspired by India."

03 of 42 Carey Lowell Ceramics CAREY LOWELL CERAMICS (2) Actress Carey Lowell is adding another creative talent to her resume: ceramic artist! The Law and Order star, 60, first began learning the art of ceramics in high school in Colorado, and continued to hone her craft through her years in the entertainment industry. Now, she splits her time between her studios in Upstate New York and Montecito, California. The star's creations — which include beautiful-yet-functional porcelain objects like bowls, vases and plates with intricate detailing — are now available for purchase, starting at $200, at The 1818 Collective, or via email. Visit the Carey Lowell Ceramics website for more info. Buy It! Starting at $200, email enquiries@careylowellceramics.com

04 of 42 Lionel Richie x The FHE Group Amazon The singer-songwriter and father of three is venturing further into the design industry, expanding his home collection with The FHE Group with a new line of furniture and storage. The new line, which dropped earlier this week, includes 12 pieces including storage ottomans, benches and hampers, all of which are available to purchase on Amazon. "Being able to expand my home line means so much to me," the four-time Grammy winner said in a press release. "We have all spent so much time at home this past year so I wanted to create home products that are not only beautiful, but also comfortable and practical. I am so happy to be able to share it with the world." Buy It! Starting at $149, amazon.com

05 of 42 Dr. Wendy Osefo's Onyi Home Essentials Onyi Home Essentials This Real Housewife is venturing into homewares! The Real Housewives of Potomac star, professor and philanthropist launched Onyi Home Essentials on Monday — a collection of candles, reed diffusers and room sprays designed to bring a little luxury to the everyday. Named after the Nigerian-American reality star's middle name (Onyinye), Onyi means "gift" in Osefo's native Igbo. Each product in the collection is hand crafted using fragrance oils inspired by Osefo's "eye for the most lavish and luxurious aromas, her life experiences and her travel to different parts of the world," according to a press release. There are currently five different candle scents, and one scent for both the reed diffuser and room spray. Buy It! Starting at $28, onyihomeessentials.com

06 of 42 Lenny Kravitz x CB2 CB2 Lenny Kravitz is bringing his bohemian-cool sense of style back for a second home collection with CB2! CB2 x Kravitz Design, which launches online Thursday, is his latest collection with the home decor line (his first was back in 2015). Inspired by his international travels from Paris to the Bahamas and everywhere in between, Kravitz imbued each of the 66 pieces in the line with "the soul of a nomad," according to the site. Products range from larger furniture pieces like sectionals, dining tables and platform beds to smaller decor pieces like rugs, rocks glasses and pillows. Buy It! Starting at $8, cb2.com

07 of 42 Olivia Palermo x Sicily Hill Sicily Hill Introducing: sweet summer drinks in candle form! Street-style star Olivia Palermo recently teamed up with her favorite luxury candle brand, Sicily Hill, to co-design a candle inspired by the beloved Italian aperitivo - the tradition of having an early evening drink to whet your appetite before dinner. The exclusive scent, Citrus Blossom, features notes of fresh Sicilian lemon, as well as peony and white blossom - a nod to the effervescent and fruity craft cocktails one might sip on in the Italian countryside. It's handpoured in a sleek, hunter green glass votive, and wrapped in chic burgundy, orange and mustard yellow packaging with a matching green velvet ribbon. The candle is perfect as a host or hostess gift, or for burning while dining al fresco! The Citrus Blossom is available now on the Sicily Hill website for $69.

08 of 42 Iris Apfel x Lowe's Lowe's Interior designer Iris Apfel and Lowe's both turn 100 this year, and to celebrate, they teamed up to curate a statement-making collection of home goods as bright and iconic as Apfel's sense of style. Apfel will be the first famous face to create a collection for "Lowe's House of Curators," the brand's new initiative which lets trusted tastemakers put together a lineup of their favorite Lowe's products, from pillows to furniture to trinkets and everything in between. To celebrate their shared centennial, Apfel's collection of four unique curations will also feature some of the color trends of the past century. "I've always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine. For me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns and being totally original," Apfel said in a press release. "As Lowe's and I both celebrate our centennial birthdays, I hope we keep inspiring people to be bold and take chances on style for the next one hundred years." Shop Apfel's House of Curators collection on the Lowe's website.

09 of 42 Joanna Gaines's Candles Magnolia; Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Magnolia If you've ever wanted your home to smell like Joanna Gaines's farmhouse in Waco, you're in luck! The mom of five recently launched a brand new collection of candles for her Magnolia brand, with two new scents inspired by the changing seasons: Stay a While and Library. Stay a While, a refreshing and calming blend of green tea and lavender, was created to inspire people to take a moment of pause in their day. Library, Joanna's personal favorite, features notes of bergamot, clove and firewood, designed to "evoke the feeling you get when you curl up in a well-worn leather chair on a rainy day with a good book and cup of coffee," according to the press release. The new scents are available now on the Magnolia website, retailing for $28 for 11oz or $58 for 26 oz. They will also be available as part of Magnolia's new candle subscription service, which starts on March 18.

10 of 42 James Harden's Home Fragrance Kenneth Wynn (2) Off the court, NBA star James Harden has also got a sense for scents! The Brooklyn Nets shooting guard announced on Monday that he had teamed up with smart air freshener company Pura to release two signature fragrances: "13-Confidence" and "13-Relaxation." (13 is his jersey number.) 13-Confidence smells of spices, the ocean and amber, while 13-Relaxation is imbued with notes of grapefruit, wood and tonka bean, according to the company. Harden designed each alongside renowned perfumer Laurent LeGuernec. "I don't think we truly know the power of smell. In working with Laurent and Pura to create fragrances that represent who I am, it was important for me to express different elements of my life," says Harden. "You need both confidence and recovery time to be successful and these scents allow you to flow effortlessly through both." The Pura diffuser can hold two different scents and is controlled via an app that allows users to select which scent they want to emanate through their home, how strong it is, and when they want it to be released. The Pura x James Harden fragrances retail for $18 each, or $85 for a set that includes the Pura smart diffuser.

11 of 42 Diane Keaton's Lamp Shades Perigold The Oscar-winning actress and design aficionado is bringing her bold aesthetic - and love for all things black-and-white - to the masses with the launch of a new lighting collection with luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray. Available starting January 28 exclusively on Perigold.com, the collaboration embraces Keaton's love for punchy patterns, offering pieces decorated in houndstooth, stripes, faux marble and more motifs. "Many of the shapes and patterns in the collection are reminiscent of what is in my home. It's about repetition and continuity," said the mom of two in a press release. "The greatest satisfaction for me was seeing all of the small details come together to make the collection complete," she continued. "The entire process was a real team effort; every shade tells a different story." Movie star style doesn't come cheap, however, prices start at $790, and items include pendant lights, barrel shades, lighting accessories and more.

12 of 42 Jeremiah Brent's Home Essentials Jeremiah Brent x Grove Collaborative Nate & Jeremiah by Design star Jeremiah Brent is using his keen eye for design and his passion for sustainability to create a chic new line of home essentials for Grove Collaborative. The limited-edition line includes cleaning concentrates, refillable soap pumps and spray bottles, a soy wax candle, a marble side sink tray, hand sanitizer, an adorable apron, and matching hand towels and oven mitts - all embued with the father of two's "California Modern" style. "I was inspired by rich tones, timeless textures, and my own goal to live a more sustainable life," Brent says of the collection, noting that the scents he chose for the candle, soaps and sanitizers were all inspired by his family's favorite vacation destination: Mexico! Products in the collection range from $4.95 to $19.95 and many items are bundled (perfect for gifting!). The collection is available now at grove.co.

13 of 42 Lisa Vanderpump's Lighting Betsy Newman Photography Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump has teamed up with interior designer Nick Alain - with whom she's worked on her bars TomTom and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas - to create a new lighting collection for her home line Vanderpump Alain. Together, they designed a line of unique pendants, lamps, chandeliers and sconces for indoors and out, starting at $247. "The mélange of Nick's history of romantic industrial and precision, and my love for timeless elegance has brought our two aesthetics into harmony, and the juxtaposition has created something truly magical," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member says of the collection. The new line is available to shop now on vanderpumpalain.com.

14 of 42 Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Decor Etsy Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry-Hardrict is a fan of all things family and entertaining - and her new home decor collection with Etsy combines both of those loves. The line of handmade home staples, created in collaboration with Etsy makers, was "inspired by Tia's love of monochromatic neutrals, pops of metallic, texture and natural elements," according to a press release, and includes everything from serving bowls to throw pillows, starting at $22. Of her starting point for the line, Mowry-Hardrict explained, "Sunday is my favorite day of the week because it's the day that my family regularly makes time to cook and enjoy a meal together. When co-designing this collection, I wanted to create items that elevated and encouraged these small, precious, everyday moments."

15 of 42 Giuliana Rancic Courtesy Giuliana Rancic; HSN The TV host is a longtime lover of all things home (check out her Idaho lake house), and has just debuted her first decor line, August & Leo. The 25-piece collection, which was designed in collaboration with Rancic's friend and interior designer Lonni Paul for HSN, includes pieces like the throw ($29.95) she's wrapped in at left and the hurricane ($99.95 for 3) at right. Prices start at $19.95. "Every single August & Leo piece is currently in my home as of two weeks ago and they have really added a layer of beauty and comfort to my space," Rancic tells PEOPLE. Adds Paul, "Over the last eight years Giuliana and I have worked together on so many of her beautiful homes, it only seemed fitting to collaborate together on a collection of our own."

16 of 42 Kelly Clarkson Wayfair The Kelly Clarkson Show host teamed up with Wayfair to curate a line of 550 "French country" inspired furnishings and decor pieces - from feminine, tufted sofas in petal pink to pom-pom-bedecked bedding and antiqued vases that look straight out of a Paris flea market. "Home has always been an incredibly special place for me. It's my sanctuary where I unwind and spend quality time with family and now, more than ever, we are all looking to find peace and comfort in our homes with our loved ones," Clarkson said of her inspiration. Through April 17, 25 percent of profits will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts. "I'm proud that we can use the launch of Kelly Clarkson Home as a meaningful opportunity to lend a hand and give back, with profits benefiting the current crisis and those impacted," the former The Voice coach added.

17 of 42 Drew Barrymore courtesy Walmart The actress and entrepreneur launched her Flower Home, in collaboration with Walmart back in March. Now, she's released her gorgeous Fall lineup - 130 items starting at just $10 and including wallpaper for the first time. "I wanted a collection filled with things that felt like they came from different places around the world," she told PEOPLE. Most importantly, they had to be colorful, she says, because "your home should be joyful and make you feel inspired." The line is available on walmart.com, hayneedle.com, and jet.com.

18 of 42 Jill Martin QVC The New York Knicks broadcaster, and Today contributor launched a QVC home line called G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin, full of pillows, bedding, towels, rugs and throws, as well as custom FUNBOY pool floats, trays, candles and Venus Et Fleur roses. She wanted to create a collection that was affordable ($40 and up) that was "fun, happy, and accessible." "I saved up to buy my first home when I was 40 years old - and used every penny I had," Martin tells PEOPLE. "So when I went to decorate it, to say I was on a budget was an understatement! I couldn't find products that I loved, that were affordable, so I decided to create them."

19 of 42 Gwyneth Paltrow Courtesy of Tempaper; Inset: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, launched their first-ever wallpaper collaboration with Tempaper, designing a pale pink print called "Wings" that features gray and white birds and nature motifs. The hand-painted, chinoiserie-inspired peel-and-stick paper is available for $125 a roll on the Goop and Tempaper websites.

21 of 42 Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman is setting out to conquer new frontiers in the kichen and home space with her line for Walmart, including her own line of Instant Pots, cookware, bedding and home decor.

23 of 42 Gwyneth Paltrow Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new Ladies Automatic Collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Through her multifacted lifestyle company, Goop, the actress and entrepreneur partnered with CB2 to create a line of sophisticated home furnishings. The collection, created with help from some of her top gurus, features feminine pieces like luxe velvet sofas ($1,999), a white curved "jelly bean" coffee table ($549), and a cozy ivory shearling chair with a custom leather plate signed by Paltrow herself ($3,299).

24 of 42 Reese Witherspoon Crate & Barrel In collaboration with her own Southern-inspired brand, Draper James, the Big Little Lies actress has partnered with Crate & Barrel to create a collection of pretty blue and white place settings (that she encourages you to use year round).

25 of 42 Iris Apfel HSN The 96-year-old fashion icon is getting back to her interior design roots, collaborating with Cloth and Company on an exclusive 94-piece furniture collection now available on HSN. "Created with fun in mind," according to the website, the circus-inspired offerings can be customized thanks to 15 textile options and 19 silhouettes.

26 of 42 Tracee Ellis Ross The Black-ish actress is releasing a holiday capsule collection with JCPenney, and it's as festive and fun as the star herself! Although the majority of the line is clothing, she extended the playful patterned buys to a few home accessories, including throw pillows, dessert dishes and high ball glasses. "Each piece is timeless and versatile, classic but with flavor," she said. Available November 12 - and with prices starting at $12.00 - Ross' picks are sure to be your go-to gifts this season.

27 of 42 Catherine Zeta-Jones John Russo Catherine Zeta-Jones found the perfect partner for her long-awaited lifestyle collection in QVC, calling it Casa Zeta-Jones collection Inspired by old Hollywood design and her Welsh heritage, the forthcoming bedding, bath towels, table lines and rugs are sure to carry the actress's elegant stamp. "This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now," she said.

28 of 42 Jenni Kayne Parachute; Rachel Murray/Getty The celebrity-favorite fashion designer (Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly are fans) partnered with super-chic homegoods line Parachute to create two timeless items: a cozy alpaca throw and a pin-stripe linen duvet set, available in gray and ivory.

29 of 42 Mandy Moore Shutterfly Mandy Moore's collection of art prints, monogrammed glasses, throw blankets and other decor items for Shutterfly was inspired by memories of her close-knit family - who also happen to be the collaboration's first fans. "My parents have already ordered stuff," the This Is Us star tells PEOPLE. "They just redid some bathrooms and bedrooms in their house in Florida, and they told me they bought pieces for the guest bedroom. I was like, 'I could have hooked you up.'"

31 of 42 Eva Longoria Casey Rodgers/Invision for JCPenney/AP Eva Longoria, who told PEOPLE she's "obsessed with everything home," launched a bedding collection with JCPenney. The line was so successful, that the actress expanded it in October to include bath products.

34 of 42 Sean and Catherine Lowe Julia Lauren Photography The Bachelor's Sean and Catherine Lowe announced their 'sophisti-comfortable' furniture line with Wayfair in April. "We've designed our sofas with families in mind," Sean, 33, has said of the line.

35 of 42 Minnie Driver Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The actress, who recently put the finishing touches on her bungalow in Los Angeles, put her passion for home design to good use with her HSN collection

inspired by English living". "I've always been really interested in design, mostly because of my mom and how I was raised," Driver told PEOPLE.

36 of 42 Drew and Jonathan Scott Jonathan Scott/Instagram Drew and Jonathan Scott are so much more than the Property Brothers! The HGTV stars have an outdoor furniture collection with QVC and a line of fabrics available to shop at Fabric.com and Hobby Lobby.

38 of 42 Kimberly Schlapman HSN Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman launched her HSN line of kitchen tools, Love & Daisies, with HSN for one simple reason: "Cooking is just my passion," she told PEOPLE.

39 of 42 Nigel Barker Nigel Barker/Courtesy Art Van "I've always loved furniture," America's Next Top Model vet Nigel Barker told PEOPLE. The proof? His gorgeous collaboration with Art Van Furniture that combined his English heritage with the influences of his travels as a model.

40 of 42 Drew Barrymore Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pillows, shower curtains, and artwork were just a few of the colorful items in Drew Barrymore's 2016 collection with Shutterfly. A piece of fabric from the Rose Bowl flea market served as one of the actress's jumping off points. "I was able to take that original inspiration pattern and tweak the colors, lines and shapes to design something that is hopefully attractive and fun," she told PEOPLE at the time.

41 of 42 Caroline Stanbury Courtesy of #ECMYLIFE/Capital D Studio Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury transformed her design savvy into a business that's inspired by her enviable clothes, creating furniture in 2017 for high-end site Earlcrown. "Everyone's obsessed with my wardrobe," she told PEOPLE. "So I incorporated it into my line of furniture."