Priscilla Presley Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion She Bought to Be Near Ex Elvis for $16M

Priscilla Presley is saying goodbye to her longtime Beverly Hills mansion.

This week, the actress, 75, listed the Italian-style villa for $15.995 million, according to The Los Angeles Times. The property is being represented by Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.

The seven-bedroom and 8.5-bathroom home was built in 1951 and sits on an acre of land that features brick walkways and patios, fountains, gardens, a tiled swimming pool and a tennis court.

Inside, the home's character shines through with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and arched doorways. Rich wood panels lining the walls in certain areas of the home and wrought ironwork throughout give it a timeless feel.

In addition to its many bedrooms, the estate also comes with a separate guest suite above the garage.

In 2018, Presley opened up to Closer about purchasing the Beverly Hills home, telling the outlet she bought it to be close to her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley.

"Elvis stayed in the Holmby Hills home I found for us,” Priscilla told the outlet at the time. "We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie."

Priscilla was married to the iconic singer for about six years before their divorce in 1973. Their daughter, Lisa Marie, was around 5 years old at the time.

The villa felt perfect for Priscilla, as it was "secluded with the gates, so you can’t see in," she said. "It was a sanctuary for me."

Last year, Presley also sold a ranch-style Brentwood home for $3.65 million that she originally bought for $170,000 in 1976, according to Architectural Digest. The single-story home was originally built in 1949 and boasted four bedrooms and three bathrooms on 2,499 square feet of space.