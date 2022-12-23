This Cordless Stick Vacuum with an LED Display Is on Sale for $100 — the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

There are hundreds of vacuums on the market these days, but there are only a select few that you can get for $100 or less. If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum that won't drain your bank account, listen up.

The PrettyCare P1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner usually costs $259, but right now it's a whopping 61 percent off, making it just $100 for the time being. Not only is it super lightweight and portable, but it also transforms into a handheld vacuum that's great for using on furniture.

It comes with an LED touchscreen display that shows how much battery life is left and allows you to easily switch between two power modes. It can run up to 45 minutes on a single charge and comes with a wall-mount charger, so the vacuum can be stored off the ground and out of the way, making it perfect for anyone living in a small space.

The vacuum provides high-powered suction thanks to a brushless motor that's quiet and works on hardwood floors and carpets. It picks up dirt, debris, and hair, then uses a four-stage filter system that traps 99.99 percent of allergens as small as 0.3 microns to ensure your home has the cleanest air possible.

This deal probably won't last long, so take advantage while it's marked down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Even though it doesn't have many reviews yet, the vacuum is backed by more than 150 five-star ratings. One reviewer said it "packs a punch" and added that "it is super maneuverable and gets under furniture quite easily." Another shopper was so impressed, they claimed that it "outperformed" other models including their Dyson v6.

This cordless vacuum deal is one you won't want to sleep on since we don't know how long it will be available for, so head to Amazon to add one to your cart ASAP.

