This 'Efficient' and 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum Has Been Marked Down to Just $120 at Amazon

Even if you swear by a robot vacuum cleaner to do the work for you, you should probably still have a stick vacuum on hand. These handy devices give you the ability to quickly clean up small messes and get into hard-to-reach spaces around the house.

If you're looking for a recommendation, consider the PrettyCare P1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently 30 percent off at Amazon. The stick vacuum cleaner has a 180-watt brushless motor, allowing it to easily pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair from hardwood floors, tile, marble, and carpet.

It's plenty quiet — so you won't totally disturb the house — and it offers two speeds to choose from: standard mode and max mode. Just switch between the two modes by selecting from the LED touch screen.

Its four-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99 percent of dust particles as teeny as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors. The device can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be recharged, and its brush head can be rotated up to 180 degrees, allowing you to easily maneuver around furniture. Plus, you can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, and it comes with two accessories: a dusting brush and a crevice tool.

Tons of Amazon shoppers love this stick vacuum cleaner, with many noting that it's "lightweight" and "efficient." One user said that they "no longer have to drag out the heavy big vacuum for minor jobs around the house," while another added: "I wasn't expecting it to be as great as it is."

A third five-star reviewer wrote, "I am not disappointed with this stick vac! It is great for little messes like tracked-in dirt or snack crumbs." They also liked that it's "super easy to maneuver." Plus, they appreciated that "the telescoping tube makes it more versatile to switch from job to job."

