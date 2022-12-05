This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $80 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say It 'Packs a Powerful Punch'

We're going to let you in on a secret vacuum deal at Amazon that's so good, it's practically unheard of. If you're in the market for a cordless stick vacuum and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's the perfect time to add one to your cleaning arsenal.

The Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is marked down to less than $80 right now, which is significantly cheaper than the last time we checked. It even comes with all the attachments you need like a crevice nozzle and a two-in-one brush to clean hard-to-reach places. It also doubles as a handheld vacuum that's ideal for cleaning furniture and the interior of a car.

This model uses high-powered suction that works on most floor types and it has a four-step filtration system that removes tiny dust particles and pollen from the air. Its battery can last up to 35 minutes on a single charge while using the standard mode and up to 12 minutes on max mode for deep cleaning more stubborn messes.

amazon

Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $78.08 (orig. $109.97); amazon.com

The vacuum only weighs 3 pounds and it comes with a wall mount and charging station that allows you to store the vacuum without taking up a ton of space, which is great for anyone with a small living area. The best part? It can charge while it's tucked away, so it's always ready when you need it. You'll also receive an extra HEPA filter that should be rinsed every so often and changed every three months, depending on how much you use the vacuum.

Don't let the low price sway your opinion of how well it performs, though. The vacuum is backed by more than 3,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who swear by it. One five-star reviewer described it as "efficient and effective," even in a house with multiple pets. Another satisfied shopper said it "packs a powerful punch" and raved about how great the customer service was. "I wouldn't hesitate to purchase from them in the future," they added.

This might be the lowest price we've ever seen for this vacuum, but there's no telling how long it will last. Add the Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum to your cart for less than $80 while you can.

