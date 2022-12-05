Lifestyle Home This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $80 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say It 'Packs a Powerful Punch' It also doubles as a handheld vacuum cleaner By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon We're going to let you in on a secret vacuum deal at Amazon that's so good, it's practically unheard of. If you're in the market for a cordless stick vacuum and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's the perfect time to add one to your cleaning arsenal. The Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is marked down to less than $80 right now, which is significantly cheaper than the last time we checked. It even comes with all the attachments you need like a crevice nozzle and a two-in-one brush to clean hard-to-reach places. It also doubles as a handheld vacuum that's ideal for cleaning furniture and the interior of a car. This model uses high-powered suction that works on most floor types and it has a four-step filtration system that removes tiny dust particles and pollen from the air. Its battery can last up to 35 minutes on a single charge while using the standard mode and up to 12 minutes on max mode for deep cleaning more stubborn messes. amazon Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $78.08 (orig. $109.97); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The vacuum only weighs 3 pounds and it comes with a wall mount and charging station that allows you to store the vacuum without taking up a ton of space, which is great for anyone with a small living area. The best part? It can charge while it's tucked away, so it's always ready when you need it. You'll also receive an extra HEPA filter that should be rinsed every so often and changed every three months, depending on how much you use the vacuum. Don't let the low price sway your opinion of how well it performs, though. The vacuum is backed by more than 3,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who swear by it. One five-star reviewer described it as "efficient and effective," even in a house with multiple pets. Another satisfied shopper said it "packs a powerful punch" and raved about how great the customer service was. "I wouldn't hesitate to purchase from them in the future," they added. This might be the lowest price we've ever seen for this vacuum, but there's no telling how long it will last. Add the Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum to your cart for less than $80 while you can. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25 Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale