Even Dyson and Shark Users Recommend This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Under $100 at Amazon

This stick vacuum boasts 20,000 pascals of suction, easily pulling up all the dirt, debris, pet dander, and crumbs lurking around the house and embedded in the carpet. Choose from two different modes, high and low, then place on just about any surface to use, including hard floors and rugs. Thanks to a flexible head, the vacuum can be maneuvered around furniture and into tight corners. Plus its bright LED lights illuminate all the dirt you may have never noticed.