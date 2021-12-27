Even Dyson and Shark Users Recommend This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
Although it's pretty easy to spend an arm and a leg on a vacuum cleaner, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to end up with a solid machine. In fact, right now you can snag a powerful vacuum cleaner that's been seriously marked down: The PrettyCare 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is under $100 at Amazon right now.
This stick vacuum boasts 20,000 pascals of suction, easily pulling up all the dirt, debris, pet dander, and crumbs lurking around the house and embedded in the carpet. Choose from two different modes, high and low, then place on just about any surface to use, including hard floors and rugs. Thanks to a flexible head, the vacuum can be maneuvered around furniture and into tight corners. Plus its bright LED lights illuminate all the dirt you may have never noticed.
Thanks to multiple attachments, the vacuum can operate as lightweight handheld device to tackle smaller messes. The slew of accessories, including a metal tube and brush, making it easier to clean carpeted stairs, upholstered furniture, or a set of drapes. And when it's time to empty the 1.2-liter dust cup, just press the single button to release everything into the trash.
Buy It! PrettyCare 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many writing that it "sets the bar high" compared to other devices. One person put it simply: "It makes my daily cleaning so enjoyable," while another said: "Move away brooms, there is a new sheriff in town."
"I was pleasantly surprised by this vacuum," one five-star reviewer shared. "The cost comparative to other models is significantly less but the quality is on par with similar more expensive offerings. The unit works very well and has two settings for suction power. I find it easy to use/manage due to its light weight." They added, "I recommend this unit with full confidence."
"I've had both Dyson and Shark vacuums in the past, and this vacuum is right up there in durability, quality, and maneuverability," another user said. "This is no cord to hassle with, it is lightweight enough for my five-year-old to move around (who loves to vacuum), holds a charge for well over an entire house vacuum session, and easily gets under the low-sitting furniture."
Head to Amazon and shop the PrettyCare 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.
