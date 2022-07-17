Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson' — and It's Under $100

Weighing in at just under six pounds, the stick vacuum is convenient to carry around the house and can even be mounted to the wall for easy storage. The flexible vacuum head allows you to easily maneuver tight turns and glide under big pieces of furniture; plus, it's constructed with LED headlights, illuminating all the dark crevices around the house. You can also transform the device into a handheld vacuum, complete with two extra accessories: a crevice nozzle and two-in-one brush.