Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson' — and It's Under $100
If you forgot to add some items to your cart during Prime Day this year, don't panic: There are still plenty of deals happening at Amazon right now. In fact, you can still score a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner for under $100 thanks to the included coupon, which brings the price down to just $99.99.
The Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed with a strong suction power that can reach speeds up to 20,000 pascals, easily picking up dirt, pet hair, and crumbs on a ton of surfaces, including marble, tile, and hardwood floors. Thanks to the four-stage filtration system, it can trap up to 99.99 percent of particles like fine dust, making it easier to breathe indoors. Users can choose from two modes, standard and max, with the device capable of operating for up to 35 minutes per charge.
Weighing in at just under six pounds, the stick vacuum is convenient to carry around the house and can even be mounted to the wall for easy storage. The flexible vacuum head allows you to easily maneuver tight turns and glide under big pieces of furniture; plus, it's constructed with LED headlights, illuminating all the dark crevices around the house. You can also transform the device into a handheld vacuum, complete with two extra accessories: a crevice nozzle and two-in-one brush.
Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "better than Dyson" and calling it a "home cleaning changer." One shopper said, "I can't think of a job that this won't handle," while another shared: "I can vacuum all my carpeting without having to recharge."
One five-star reviewer explained that they're "delighted" with this vacuum cleaner, highlighting how it's "lightweight" and "turns easily from left to right to get in the tightest corners." They added: "The motor is much quieter than any other vacuum I've had, yet sucks up paper wrappers, hairballs, and any other dirt with ease." They finished off by saying: "It's as good as a Dyson at a fraction of the cost."
Head to Amazon to shop the Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.
