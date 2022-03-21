Pet Owners Love How This Stick Vacuum Pulls Hair Out of Rugs 'with Ease,' and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon

The stick vacuum can hit a suction power up to 20,000 pascals in its highest setting, capable of picking up debris and pet hair, as well as unlatching deeply embedded dirt on hardwood, tile, and marble floors. It's designed with two speeds, which can be switched with just the press of a button and is constructed with a four-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.99 percent of dust and allergens. Thanks to a set of LED headlights, the vacuum illuminates all the dirt you may have missed, and its flexible head allows you to get into corners and under big pieces of furniture.