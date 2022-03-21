Pet Owners Love How This Stick Vacuum Pulls Hair Out of Rugs 'with Ease,' and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon
If you've never experienced the pleasure of using a cordless vacuum cleaner, you're in for a treat. After all, it's an incredibly liberating feeling to take the vacuum wherever you want — no worrying about the length of a cord necessary. And if you're looking for a powerful yet affordable vacuum, consider the recommendation of hundreds of Amazon shoppers who suggest the PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and right now it's under $100.
The stick vacuum can hit a suction power up to 20,000 pascals in its highest setting, capable of picking up debris and pet hair, as well as unlatching deeply embedded dirt on hardwood, tile, and marble floors. It's designed with two speeds, which can be switched with just the press of a button and is constructed with a four-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.99 percent of dust and allergens. Thanks to a set of LED headlights, the vacuum illuminates all the dirt you may have missed, and its flexible head allows you to get into corners and under big pieces of furniture.
Users can also transform the vacuum into a handheld device to tackle smaller messes. The vacuum comes with several extra accessories, including a crevice nozzle and a two-in-one brush, designed to target gaps in furniture and clean upholstery. Weighing in at just six pounds, the vacuum is lightweight enough to carry around the house, plus it can run for up to 35 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Buy It! PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with one noting that it's like "vacuuming on a cloud," while others maintain that it's "just as good as the Dyson." Another shared, "I have three cats and appreciate that this maneuvers so well into every little nook and cranny," while a second reviewer said: "It pulls pet hair out of rugs and from under furniture with ease."
A third shopper explained that they were looking for an affordable and lightweight vacuum cleaner that could work as well as a Dyson. They explained that this vacuum was a "steal," asserting that it's "easy to maneuver" and is designed with a "strong" suction power. Plus, they appreciate that "it has a light shine onto the floor when you vacuum" that easily lets anyone see exactly what they're vacuuming.
Head to Amazon to shop the PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's over $100 off.
