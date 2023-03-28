Shoppers with Arthritis Say This Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Is 'Easy to Maneuver' — and It's on Sale

The tasks on your spring cleaning to-do list can be tedious — and lugging your clunky, old vacuum cleaner around the house is no exception. If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum for something sleeker, slimmer, and easier to use, Amazon just dropped the deal for you.

The Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner would make a handy addition to any utility closet, since it can be used on a variety of surfaces. It has more than 4,100 five-star ratings from reviewers who adore this vacuum, and you can snag it on sale at Amazon for $90 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

The vacuum can clean hard floors, low-pile carpet, and upholstery. It boasts an impressive maximum suction power of 20,000 pascals, which is ideal for snatching deeply embedded debris — like dirt, pet hair, and cat litter — from all surfaces. Plus, it utilizes a four-stage filtration system to tackle even the most microscopic of particles, like dust and other allergens. For added convenience, both the filter and strainer are detachable and washable.

In addition to its effectiveness, the vacuum is majorly functional. It comes with two attachments: a dust brush and crevice tool, which are great for cleaning cushions, corners, and cars. What's more, the body of the vacuum is retractable and features a swiveling head with LED lights to illuminate the debris in your way. It's also convertible for handheld use.

Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.97 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

The rechargeable battery promises a 35-minute runtime and is completely detachable, so you don't have to leave the full vacuum out to recharge. And when it comes time to store, its lightweight and slim design can easily nestle into closets or under furniture; it also comes with a handy wall mount, in case you don't have any floor space to spare.

If you're still not convinced about the vacuum's magic powers, check out some of the many five-star reviews. One shopper said the vacuum worked "better than a broom" for cleaning their hardwood floors, while another user raved: "I have a dog who sheds quite a bit… This has cut my cleaning time in half."

A third reviewer called the vacuum "lightweight and easy to maneuver," finishing off by saying: "I have arthritis in my hand, and it's easier to maneuver and handle than my bigger cordless [vacuum] used downstairs."

Streamline your spring cleaning to-do list with the help of the Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.

