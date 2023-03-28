Lifestyle Home Shoppers with Arthritis Say This Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Is 'Easy to Maneuver' — and It's on Sale “This has cut my cleaning time in half” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Marcus Millan The tasks on your spring cleaning to-do list can be tedious — and lugging your clunky, old vacuum cleaner around the house is no exception. If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum for something sleeker, slimmer, and easier to use, Amazon just dropped the deal for you. The Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner would make a handy addition to any utility closet, since it can be used on a variety of surfaces. It has more than 4,100 five-star ratings from reviewers who adore this vacuum, and you can snag it on sale at Amazon for $90 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The vacuum can clean hard floors, low-pile carpet, and upholstery. It boasts an impressive maximum suction power of 20,000 pascals, which is ideal for snatching deeply embedded debris — like dirt, pet hair, and cat litter — from all surfaces. Plus, it utilizes a four-stage filtration system to tackle even the most microscopic of particles, like dust and other allergens. For added convenience, both the filter and strainer are detachable and washable. In addition to its effectiveness, the vacuum is majorly functional. It comes with two attachments: a dust brush and crevice tool, which are great for cleaning cushions, corners, and cars. What's more, the body of the vacuum is retractable and features a swiveling head with LED lights to illuminate the debris in your way. It's also convertible for handheld use. Amazon Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.97 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon The rechargeable battery promises a 35-minute runtime and is completely detachable, so you don't have to leave the full vacuum out to recharge. And when it comes time to store, its lightweight and slim design can easily nestle into closets or under furniture; it also comes with a handy wall mount, in case you don't have any floor space to spare. If you're still not convinced about the vacuum's magic powers, check out some of the many five-star reviews. One shopper said the vacuum worked "better than a broom" for cleaning their hardwood floors, while another user raved: "I have a dog who sheds quite a bit… This has cut my cleaning time in half." A third reviewer called the vacuum "lightweight and easy to maneuver," finishing off by saying: "I have arthritis in my hand, and it's easier to maneuver and handle than my bigger cordless [vacuum] used downstairs." Streamline your spring cleaning to-do list with the help of the Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Set of Bed Pillows That Feels Like a 'Heavenly Cloud' Is on Sale for $22 at Amazon Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours An Air Purifier That 'Completely Eliminates' Odors Is 50% Off at Amazon