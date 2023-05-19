'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists His First L.A. Home for $1.9 Million — See Inside!

Tyler Blackburn is ready to let go of his California hideaway!

The Pretty Little Liars alum has put his humble abode in the Atwater Village of Los Angeles on the market for $1.989 million. The historic 1920s property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits behind high hedging and secured gating.

Alex Barad of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.

"It was the first house I was able to buy after pursuing acting from the age of 16. It was a massive creative endeavor that helped me to create beautiful life experiences for myself and people I love," Blackburn, 36, said to PEOPLE. "I'm hoping the next people who live there get to experience the same and feel the creative love I put into the space."

Tessa Neustadt

Although remodeled, the charming Atwater Tudor spans 6,751 square feet and boasts a 1,645 square foot living area with a view of the outdoor greenery through its coveted ceilings and large windows.

Through the windows lies a view of the home's meticulously landscaped gardens surrounded by a pool area, relaxation deck, and patio for dining or socializing. The living area also boasts its original fireplace, which helps maintain the home's original palette in mind.

Tessa Neustadt

The open floor plan allows a seamless connection to the dining area, which contains a well-appointed kitchen with modern appliances, ample storage space, and a stylish breakfast bar.

The home's private master suite also contains touches of modern revamps, including an en-suite bathroom and closet. Its two additional bedrooms allow just as much room and versatility to be transformed into a guest room or home office.

Tessa Neustadt

Its exterior has also been revamped with a sauna, a Tesla charger, a vegetable garden, and a large converted garage featuring tall vaulted ceilings and La Cantina folding doors.

"The house is a true oasis. Tyler wanted to make sure his home would provide some respite from his day to day life, so he hired Johnston Vidal Projects to create a totally private tropical paradise - from the relaxing pool featuring Heath Tile, to the podocarpus hedges surrounding the entire property," said Barad to PEOPLE. "To have that in Atwater Village, while still being steps away from all of the restaurants, shops, etc is virtually unfindable in this neighborhood."

The actor has previously been vocal about the importance of having a safe space.

When his absence from season three and part of season four of Roswell, New Mexico in August, he acknowledged that "intense mental health issues" were primarily to blame.

Tessa Neustadt

"Alex is alive! Thank you to my knight in shining armor @MichaelVlamis and the incomparable @heatherhemmens for her insane creativity, professionalism and patience," Blackburn wrote in his three-part post. "Also, thank you to the @RoswellNMRoom and the entire crew of @CWRoswellNM for helping me this season…"

He continued, "…I was dealing with intense health issues that lead to, at times, intense mental health issues during seasons 3 & 4. I had to step down from filming season 4 and every single person in the cast and crew, as well as everyone at @warnerbros and @TheCW showed so much compassion."

Blackburn concluded, "I am forever grateful to the human beings that made up this show."