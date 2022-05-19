This Cordless Stick Vacuum Illuminates 'Every Piece of Dust and Lint' Before Sucking Them Up, and It's on Sale
Keeping a clean home is rarely without its frustrations, but a good vacuum can make a huge difference. A high-quality tool that effortlessly sucks up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more is key to creating a tidy space, and right now, Amazon has a cordless vacuum that's on super sale.
The PrettyCare 4-in-1 Stick Cordless Vacuum features an LED touch display, detachable battery, adjustable extension tube, and up to 20,000 pascals of suction. It can handle hardwood, carpet, stairs, and really any surface thanks to its motorized brush head with LED headlights capable of swiveling sideways — so yes, that means it can reach deep under furniture to find and capture dirt.
And although it's designed as a stick vacuum, it can quickly and simply convert into a handheld device to better reach grime stuck in corners and crevices.
Typically, the vacuum is $166, but it's marked down to its lowest price all month right now — just click the on-page coupon to save an extra $20 at checkout. Now $120, this vacuum is a true steal.
Buy It! PrettyCare 4-in-1 Stick Cordless Vacuum, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $165.99); amazon.com
The cleaning device's convenient touch display allows you to easily toggle between two modes (normal and turbo) and control the suction level, while the four-stage, high-density filter purifies the air around it and effectively captures dust and bacteria. Then there's the vacuum's long, adjustable tube, which is useful for cleaning lengthy hallways or going from floor to ceiling.
The lightweight stick vacuum only weighs around 6 pounds, too, making it easy to carry around your home. The vacuum comes with a wall mount that not only holds it, but charges it to its full 35 minutes of runtime when it's not in use.
Amazon shoppers have left dozens of five-star reviews for the cordless vacuum that has left them simply "impressed."
"This unit is super lightweight with amazing suction power," wrote one recent shopper, who noted that "there isn't a mess which the vacuum wasn't able to handle" and praised its reclining head and arm, long battery life, helpful attachments, and more.
Another person raved about the LED light display, attesting that it lets you "see every piece of dust and lint on a hard floor" and claimed that their wife swears the "dream" vacuum "changed [their] life."
Who can argue with that? If your home is in need of a good cleaning, don't wait to take advantage of the PrettyCare 4-in-1 Stick Cordless Vacuum sale on Amazon while it lasts.
