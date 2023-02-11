The 15 Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales Going on Right Now — Up to 62% Off

Many factors contribute to getting a good night's sleep — from soft cozy bedding to room conditions, but your mattress is usually the deciding factor. If you're getting sleep but never seem comfortable in bed or always wake up tired, it may be time for an upgrade. While it can be challenging to find a great mattress that conforms to your body, provides adequate support, and has the perfect amount of cushioning — today is the time to act.

Right now, you can score up to 62 percent off on mattresses. We've rounded the best 15 deals, including hybrid, memory foam, and gel foam options. Regardless of sleep style or mattress preference, there's something on this list for everyone. Check out our top early Presidents Day mattress deal picks below.

Early Presidents Day Mattress Sales

This versatile mattress combines the benefits of traditional spring coils with multiple layers of foam to satisfy a range of body types and provide comfort to all types of sleepers. The foam is also filled with a cooling gel and heat-wicking graphite, so it's perfect for keeping hot sleepers cool throughout the night. And people who sleep with partners will love that the mattress forms to your body and adapts to your sleeping position, so your significant other won't feel when you toss and turn during the night.

"This bed is amazing and so comfortable," shared one happy customer. "My favorite thing is that I don't feel when my husband gets in the bed anymore. My side of the bed stays perfectly still."

Tuft and Needle

Buy It! Tuft & Needle Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,496.25 (orig. $1,995); tuftandneedle.com

During the Sleep Number Presidents Day sale, you can snag the queen-size 360 iLE Mattress for a whopping $2,700 off. The limited-edition model will respond to your movements and automatically adjust to keep you comfortable throughout the night, making it a great option for those that sleep in multiple positions.

Plus, the breathable fabric absorbs excess heat and releases it to keep you cool while catching zzzs. The 12-inch thick bed even gives users a sleep quality score, also known as a SleepIQ, which provides suggestions for better sleep via an app or on the Sleep Number website based on results.

Sleep Number

Buy It! Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed, $2,699.50 (orig. $5,399); sleepnumber.com

Another noteworthy deal is on the Purple Mattress, which is marked down by $200 in a queen size. Need a different size? It's also discounted in twin through split king. Nearly 23,000 shoppers have given it a five-star review, with tons claiming that "it's like sleeping on a cloud." It's designed with 2 inches of the brand's GelFlex Grid material that will support your body and can help relieve pressure points, and thanks to the fabric's grid design, it provides plenty of airflow to prevent overheating.

One reviewer who was hesitant about buying the mattress shared, "This is the most comfortable bed I've ever slept on," and added that their first night using it "was incredible," and they had "no aches and pains."

Purple

Buy It! Purple Mattress, $1,199 (orig. $1,399); purple.com

Designed with four layers of memory foam, the head, neck, and back will all be supported while lying on the Wayfair 12-Inch Gel Memory Mattress. Featuring extra edge support and low motion transfer, you won't have to worry about your side of the bed feeling saggy or waking up when your partner is tossing and turning during the night. Plus, it's compatible with platform beds, adjustable bases, box springs, and metal frames. If you're looking for a versatile firm mattress that's budget-friendly, then this is the one for you. Just make sure you add it to your cart while it's 59 percent off.

Wayfair

Buy It! Wayfair Sleep Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $409.99 (orig. $999.99); wayfair.com

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress is the brand's first mattress-in-a-box and it's made of high-density polyurethane foam that allows sleepers to sink right into it. With several layers of memory foam, the medium-firm mattress is designed for pressure relief and extra support.

"I love the way it forms to your body and bounces right back to its original form," stated one reviewer who's been sleeping better since buying one.

To maintain the life of the mattress, the brand recommends that you avoid laying it on the floor and suggests using a flat base without a box spring because they aren't supportive enough for the memory foam materials. Tempur-Pedic mattresses are compatible with adjustable bases, flat foundations, and platform beds that are at least 3 inches thick and no more than 4 inches apart. Setting up the mattress is simple — just unroll it onto your frame and let it puff up for a few minutes.

Tempurpedic

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress, $1,399.30 (orig. $1,999); tempurpedic.com

Keep reading to check out the other mattresses that are on sale ahead of Presidents Day weekend, and just be sure to act fast since they are only marked down for a limited time.

