9 Presidents Day Deals on Bedding from Amazon, Brooklinen, Wayfair, and More
Now that we're more than a month into the new year and have adjusted to any changes it might have brought with it, it feels like the perfect time to reassess what needs upgrading. That, for many of us, is our bedding. Luckily, with Presidents Day weekend comes a bevy of sales, including plenty that are focused on our beds.
Whether you're looking for cooling sheets, all-natural cotton, or new pillows — or maybe you're finally ready to give a weighted blanket a go — we have you covered. We scoured the internet for deals on the bedding and accessories customers can't get enough of, and some of them reach as high as 79 percent off.
Shop the Best Bedding Deals of Presidents Day Weekend
- Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $28.79–$31.49 with coupon (orig. $34.99–$49.99); amazon.com
- Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set, $92.65–$152.15 with code SAVE15 (orig. $109–$179); brooklinen.com
- Quility Weighted Blanket, $66.49 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com
- The Company Store Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $135–$237 with code FRESH22 (orig. $159–$279); thecompanystore.com
- Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets, $38.99–$59.99 with coupon (orig. $90–$133); amazon.com
- Wayfair Wade Logan Tetbury Microfiber Sheet Set, $20.99–$31.99 (orig. $99); wayfair.com
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $33.99–$43.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99–$67.99); amazon.com
- Buffy Cloud Comforter, $109.65–$177.65 (orig. $129–$209); buffy.co
- Danjor Linens Bed Sheets, $17.50–$21.50 with coupon (orig. $34.99–$49.99); amazon.com
To start, there's Wayfair's deal on the Wade Logan Tetbury Microfiber Sheet Set. It has more than 17,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say the sheets help them to relax and "fall asleep faster" than any others. Made out of wrinkle-resistant microfiber fabric, the affordable set includes a fitted sheet with deep pockets for thicker mattresses, plus a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets come in sizes twin through California king, as well as 16 colors, so there's something that'll work for virtually any home.
Another standout sale is on the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows over at Amazon. This set of two pillows is loved by more than 118,000 shoppers, who say in reviews they deliver on both comfort and support. These pillows have a gel insert that regulates body temperature (no overheating!) and conforms to your unique shape, allowing you to sleep soundly on your back, side, or stomach throughout the night. The down-alternative filling around the gel is hypoallergenic and offers support and structure without the bulk.
One shopper said it's so comfortable that it helped their neck pain more than a very pricy Tempur-Pedic pillow did.
For more crisp, cozy, and comfortable new bedding on sale during Presidents Day weekend, keep scrolling. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
