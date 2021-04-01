This Floating Desk Will Save You So Much Space, and It’s 60% Off on Amazon

Profile Menu
If the one-year mark of working from home snuck up on you, you're not alone. A few weeks out of office somehow turned into a year and beyond, and you may not have taken the time to set up a proper home office. Even if you don't have a ton of space, you can still have a dedicated work area thanks to this innovative floating desk that's 60 percent off on Amazon.
The Prepac Kurv white floating desk is 42.25 inches wide, 31.5 inches tall, and 19 inches deep. It comes with a cleat system for easy wall mounting and has built-in wire and cable storage to keep your desk clean. The under-$100 desk has a main area for your computer and shelves on both the left side and up top for books, supplies, or any other items you may need.
Buy It! Prepac Kurv White Floating Desk, $98.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
"This desk is amazing," one reviewer wrote. "My room is very small and the desk took up very little space. There is a lot of room to write and fit a big screen desktop. It was also very easy to assemble. It took about an hour."
For those of you who already have your workspace covered, you could also use this floating desk as a vanity. Many Amazon shoppers found it's the perfect place to neatly store their makeup and skincare products.
"Easy to put together, and I even managed to hang it by myself," a second shopper wrote. "I'm using it as a makeup vanity, and it's the perfect size. Just add lights and a mirror and it all comes together!"
We could all use some extra help keeping our small spaces tidy these days, and you can't beat the $99 price tag for a high-quality piece of furniture. Shop the Prepac Floating Desk for 60 percent off on Amazon before it's too late.
