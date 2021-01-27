Amazon Customers Say This Powerful Palm-Sized Vacuum Is ‘Something You Never Knew You Needed’

This compact vacuum cleaner is certainly small at just 2.5 inches high and 3 inches wide, but reviewers are quick to note that the small tool has "unbelievably good suction"; in fact, they are "blown away" by how well it works. It uses a 3-volt high-speed suction fan to effectively scoop up unwanted particles from previously unattainable locations. With its quiet, easy-to-maneuver design, you can clean up your desk space while your partner is on a video call in the same room without disturbing them.