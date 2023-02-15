See Inside L.A. Home Formerly Owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Market for $16.5M

Rihanna's former Los Angeles home certainly shines bright like a real estate diamond.

The pregnant "Love on the Brain" singer, who just made her halftime show debut at the Super Bowl on Sunday, purchased the Beverly Hills pad in 2011 for $5 million and sold it for $7.7 million in 2014, according to the New York Post.

A few years later, the home was occupied by another pair of celebrity buyers, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who lived on the property for four years before selling it for $16.8 million in 2021, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. They had initially listed it for $23,950,000, in August 2020.

Teigen and Legend purchased a new home, another Beverly Hills property for $17,500,000 in September 2020.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is currently back on the market, represented by Justin Paul Huchel of Carolwood Estates and Carl Gambino of Compass.

"This is a one-of-a-kind estate with celebrity history and pedigree," Huchel says. "It's ideally situated on a private cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills and has sweeping views from the canyons to the ocean."

He continues: "The interiors offer extraordinary scale with 33 foot custom ceilings and designer finishes from the finest materials available." The hand-carved ceiling pays homage to Teigen's Southeast Asian roots and was imported from Thailand.

Inside the modern home, the sprawling living room offers a serene space to relax with floor-to-ceiling windows and a long fireplace made of concrete and brass. The room also features direct access to the backyard and pool area.

The remodeled kitchen includes a long center island with waterfall marble countertops and a built-in stove. It may look familiar to those who follow cookbook author and foodie Teigen on social media.

In the stunning dining room, similar brass detailing marks each entryway while gray ceiling moldings and a statement lighting fixture add character to the space. While dining, views of the surrounding greenery and canyons can be enjoyed through the expansive windows.

The primary bedroom offers access to a private balcony and features another brass and concrete fireplace. It is also connected to a personal glam room and dressing room.

Along with a full-sized gym and home theater, the home also features a heated pool, jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.