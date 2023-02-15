See Inside L.A. Home Formerly Owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Market for $16.5M

The Beverly Hills mansion has had its fair share of A-list occupants

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 15, 2023 05:54 PM
Rihanna, house for sale, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Courtesy of Carolwood Estates, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Rihanna's former Los Angeles home certainly shines bright like a real estate diamond.

The pregnant "Love on the Brain" singer, who just made her halftime show debut at the Super Bowl on Sunday, purchased the Beverly Hills pad in 2011 for $5 million and sold it for $7.7 million in 2014, according to the New York Post.

A few years later, the home was occupied by another pair of celebrity buyers, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who lived on the property for four years before selling it for $16.8 million in 2021, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. They had initially listed it for $23,950,000, in August 2020.

Teigen and Legend purchased a new home, another Beverly Hills property for $17,500,000 in September 2020.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is currently back on the market, represented by Justin Paul Huchel of Carolwood Estates and Carl Gambino of Compass.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

"This is a one-of-a-kind estate with celebrity history and pedigree," Huchel says. "It's ideally situated on a private cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills and has sweeping views from the canyons to the ocean."

He continues: "The interiors offer extraordinary scale with 33 foot custom ceilings and designer finishes from the finest materials available." The hand-carved ceiling pays homage to Teigen's Southeast Asian roots and was imported from Thailand.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

Inside the modern home, the sprawling living room offers a serene space to relax with floor-to-ceiling windows and a long fireplace made of concrete and brass. The room also features direct access to the backyard and pool area.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

The remodeled kitchen includes a long center island with waterfall marble countertops and a built-in stove. It may look familiar to those who follow cookbook author and foodie Teigen on social media.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

In the stunning dining room, similar brass detailing marks each entryway while gray ceiling moldings and a statement lighting fixture add character to the space. While dining, views of the surrounding greenery and canyons can be enjoyed through the expansive windows.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

The primary bedroom offers access to a private balcony and features another brass and concrete fireplace. It is also connected to a personal glam room and dressing room.

Rihanna Former L.A. Home for Sale
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

Along with a full-sized gym and home theater, the home also features a heated pool, jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.

Related Articles
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
Jennifer Lopez Lists Her 'Iconic' L.A. Home in Bel Air for $42.5M
Jennifer Lopez Lists Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million After Marriage to Ben Affleck — See Inside!
Simon Helberg L.A. Home for Sale
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!
Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. , Lauren Engel
Laura Harrier Lists Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's Tennessee home For Sale
Jessie James and Eric Decker Take $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion Off the Market Weeks After Listing It
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of $80 Million Beverly Park Mansion — See Inside!
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million — See Inside
Doja Cat House; Doja Cat attends ELLE Women in Music Celebrates Doja Cat presented by Dolce & Gabbana
Doja Cat Lists Midcentury Beverly Hills Home for $2.5 Million — See Inside!
Jaime King attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx); The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates
Jaime King Is Selling Her Chic Beverly Hills Home That Walt Disney Originally Built for His Daughter
Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million
Trevor Noah NYC Penthouse for Sale
Trevor Noah Lists His Stunning NYC Penthouse for $12.95 Million — See Inside!
harry styles
Harry Styles' Former Los Angeles Mansion Listed for $8 Million by a 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside!
Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale
DJ Calvin Harris Is Selling His Massive Beverly Hills Mansion for $25M — See Inside!