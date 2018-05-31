Happy 15th wedding anniversary, Chip and Jo!

The pregnant Fixer Upper alum, 40, shared a black and white portrait of the couple on their wedding day to celebrate the milestone moment on Thursday. “It’s been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Here’s to fifty more,” Joanna wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

In the sweet photo, Chip gives his bride a kiss on the cheek as they ride off in a car decorated with a sign reading, “Just Married.”

The soon-to-be father of five, 43, also gave Joanna a sentimental shout-out on Twitter Thursday.

“15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” he wrote.

The pair — who share four children Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — met in 2001 while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses.

Years later, they chose the historic Earle-Harrison House as the venue for their May 31, 2003, ceremony. And honeymooned in New York, even naming their first child after the Drake hotel where they stayed.

Now, 15 years on, they’re growing their family again! After announcing the end of Fixer Upper in September, Chip and Joanna revealed they’re expecting a boy, this summer.

Earlier this month, the Gaineses revealed how they keep their romance going after a decade and a half together.

“Chip and I have a standing date night once a week. We usually choose to stay close to home and rotate through our favorite dinner spots [in Clifton, Texas],” Joanna said in the summer issue of their Magnolia Journal magazine.

In December 2017, Chip revealed the secret to their successful marriage, sharing that the power couple is just as prone to everyday ups and downs as the rest of the world.

“It’s hard work. Jo and I have struggles and fighting and arguments just like anybody else. This isn’t like we got lucky and hit the lottery and the two perfect people fell in love,” he said in the January issue of SUCCESS.