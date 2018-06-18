Pregnant Joanna Gaines Reveals Chip Gives her 'Fresh Hope' in a Heartfelt Father's Day Message

Joanna Gaines celebrated “one of the best” dad’s out this Father’s Day.

“You teach us to stay curious. You help us find the beauty in unexpected places and show us how to look at life with fresh hope,” she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post, showing husband Chip, 43, and their youngest daughter, Emmie Kay, 8, sharing a pair of binoculars. “Happy Father’s Day to one of the best @chipgaines.”

The couple share four children — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay — and Joanna, 40, is pregnant with their fifth, another boy, due this summer.

The photo is particularly meaningful in light of a recent essay Chip penned for his and Joanna’s magazine, the Magnolia Journal, in which he reveals that he has a habit of carrying binoculars with him wherever he goes for a very cool reason.

“Too many times, [Joanna and I would] be out on the open road and I’d notice details in a distant pasture that I just had to see close up. We’d pull over, and I’d squint through my binoculars to get a better view of the deer or other wildlife in the distance. Any time I was intent on looking, sure enough I’d find something exciting to see,” he writes. “After a while carrying around my binoculars became second nature to me.”

Chip passed on this natural curiosity — and his unusual accessory — to his children. “Now, on family trips, there’s always a pair of binoculars close by,” he writes. Though the habit, “tends to make our road trips last a bit longer,” he notes that it also makes everyone look out the windows “intent on discovering something other than the straight road ahead of us.”

He adds, “I love the idea that binoculars represent. They serve as a fitting symbol that we’re ready to discover something incredible. Having them close at hand is a reminder that there is always something worth finding, if only we have the wherewithal to look.”

Spending time with their four kids is the main reason the HGTV stars decided to end their mega-popular show after its fifth season in April.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

But the Waco, Texas, couple is hardly stepping away from their ever-expanding Magnolia empire. The couple just released the summer collection of their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection for Target, and Joanna’s design book, her first solo time, comes out this fall.