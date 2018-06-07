Pregnant Joanna Gaines Is 'Scoping Out' Her First Major Fixer Upper Since Leaving HGTV

Joanna Gaines can’t fight that Fixer Upper feeling!

The HGTV star and her husband Chip’s massively popular HGTV show came to an end after five seasons in April, but that doesn’t mean the famous host is hanging up her design hat. In a recent post on Instagram, the expecting mom reveals that she’s working on yet another grand makeover.

“Scoping out one of our latest projects,” she wrote next to a slideshow of photos of the property, which already looks to feature a few of Joanna’s favorite design elements, like pale colors, rustic stone and original detailing. “This renovation is going to be a good one. Look at these interior and exterior walls!”

She calls the stone-covered abode “#oldgritsmill,” and looks to be completely smitten with its Old World charm. Her baby bump — she’s pregnant with her and Chip’s fifth baby, a son — is adorably on display in the second photo, where she sports her signature effortless style in a T-shirt, baseball hat and jeans.

Although their time on TV is over (for now, at least), the Gaineses don’t have any plans to cut ties with their original passion. In April, Joanna shared a picture of a stunning black door that she said was for “one of our flip houses,” proving they’re still actively working to transform Waco’s dilapidated builds one shiplapped wall at a time.

The couple, who share kids Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8, ended their hit series to focus on their family and their local business, which include a real estate company, a restaurant, two vacation rental houses, their massive Magnolia Market at the Silos attraction and a warehouse shop.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” Joanna wrote in a blog post announcing their decision in September 2017. “Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes.”