Pregnant HGTV Star Leanne Ford Selling L.A. Cabin She Designed, for $995,000 — See Inside

Leanne Ford has some big life changes coming her way — including a new place to call home!

The star of HGTV’s Restored by the Fords, 37, has listed her Los Angeles house for sale, just 9 days after PEOPLE exclusively announced she’s expecting her first child, a girl, with husband Erik Allen Ford, 35.

The home, which she extensively renovated and decorated in a fresh all-white style that will be very familiar to fans of her show, is asking $995,000. It’s listed with Diana Braun of Compass real estate.

RELATED: HGTV’s Leanne Ford Is Pregnant! Restored by the Fords Star Expecting a Baby Girl

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

“Our cabin is definitely not kid friendly, so we definitely have to figure that out,” Ford told PEOPLE in September. “It’s all open shelving, stone floors.”

Even before it got the HGTV touch, the house was one of the most interesting in the area. It originally belonged to silent film star Clara Kimball, and by some reports, was the very first residence to be built in the L.A. neighborhood of Silver Lake.

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

The 2-bedroom, 1-bath house, which Ford dubbed #thelittlecabininthecity on Instagram, is 1,236 square feet and sits on a woodsy lot. The living room features a stone hearth and mid-century fireplace, while outdoors, there’s a stone terrace for entertaining.

The house was recently featured in the New York Times in a story that described it as “rustic and messy with exposed wood and scattered vintage paintings. It is like a wintry Catskill retreat, the opposite of what you’d expect to see in the middle of Los Angeles.”

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

Credit is David Anderson, courtesy Compass

Now, it seems, she’ll be on the hunt for a more kid-friendly abode.

While Ford — who stars alongside her brother, Steve Ford in her HGTV series, which will return for season 2 in early 2019 — admitted to PEOPLE that she “never imagined having children,” finding out she was going to be a mom in A felt “natural” to her.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About HGTV’s Restored by the Fords Hosts Leanne and Steve Ford

“Erik is the reason I wanted to have children, because of us,” she tells PEOPLE. “Before that … I was just trekking along in my little career, happy as could be and then you said one time … he said, ‘We have too much love not to share it.’ Do you remember that? I was like, ‘I hear that.’ “