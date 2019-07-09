Pregnant Christina Anstead Receives Heartfelt Birthday Message from Husband Ant: 'You Changed Me'

Christina Anstead is feeling the love on her 36th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the single most amazing lady I’ve ever met!” the Flip or Flop star’s new husband Ant Anstead, who she wed in a surprise ceremony at their home in December, wrote in a sweet note on Instagram.

“You make everything seem so effortless, yet I know how incredibly hard you work! Funny, talented, loving, caring, sweet, cheeky, an unbelievable mummy to 4, and the world’s best wifey!” Ant’s message continued. The pair have blended their families, which include Christina’s two children — Brayden, 3, and Taylor, 8, whom she shares with ex husband and current HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa — and Ant’s kids from a previous marriage, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12. They’re currently expecting their first child together.

Ant’s Instagram post features a gallery of photos of him and Christina driving together in a vintage car, cuddling up on a boat dock, sticking their heads in a carnival cut-out, and donning face masks. “You changed me in so many ways, I’m so blessed and so grateful to do this life with you! I love you!” he wrote.

The British TV star, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers in America, also hinted that he had a slew of surprises planned for Christina’s big day.

“Aside from this morning’s VERY early Tay and Bray wake up call (last pic! Coffee, flowers, smiles and bed hair) you have a day ahead of being spoiled, loved and pampered!”

He signed off with a series of emojis including hearts, fire, a birthday cake, a British flag, and an American Flag, as well as a quote from Iain S. Thomas: “And then my soul said…. oh there you are! I’ve been looking for you.”

Christina pulled out all the stops for Ant’s 40th birthday in March as well.

The designer, who has a new solo show on HGTV, Christina on the Coast, surprised her husband with a vintage Porsche.

The car is a 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Reutter Coupe that she purchased from a 77-year-old man in Ohio, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Ant had vintage cars back in the U.K., so Christina wanted to get him something fun to drive here as well and surprised him this morning,” the source says.

Christina posted a picture of the gray vehicle, which she topped with a big red bow, on her Instagram Story. “40 never looked so good!!” she wrote in a separate tribute post. “@ant_anstead I love you my husband, best friend, baby daddy. You complete me. Happy 40th!! Cheers to doing the next 40 together.”

Ant returned the sentiment with a post of his own, sharing his exciting me for their future together.

“Im incredibly lucky to be where I am, with who I am, doing what I am. I know for sure I am right where I should be! And I am excited for where I am heading!” he wrote. “Supported by my family, my friends and those brave enough to remain fun, eccentric, bonkers and crazy! As a father that’s what I teach my beautiful children! because what 40 years taught me for sure is…… growing up is a trap! Don’t ever fall into it! I. Am. Blessed.”