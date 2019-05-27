Inside Pregnant Christina Anstead and Husband Ant’s ‘Bohemian Modern Farmhouse’ in California

Christina Anstead performs renovations on television for a living, but over the past year, the pregnant Flip or Flop star took on a more personal project: designing a family home with her husband Ant.

The home in Newport Beach, Calif.—which Christina, 35, describes as a “bohemian modern farmhouse”—served as the venue for the couple’s surprise wedding in December of last year. Now, it’s a space where they love to spend time with their newly blended family (Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 37, while Ant, 40, is father to daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, with his ex-wife Louise.)

“I love when we’re all here together with our noise, our mess, our family,” Ant tells PEOPLE of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode.

Their spacious kitchen features a massive, eat-in center island, and flows seamlessly into the dining space, which boasts a long, family-style table and a glass-encased wine rack.

The sprawling living area is decorated with an L-shaped couch that’s accented with black and white throw pillows.

Alongside the more modern elements, the couple added personal touches, like a quote from their wedding song (Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”) plastered on the wall in their bedroom.

Christina has also been teasing a backyard renovation on Instagram for a few months, sharing renderings of the space that display a pool, spa, cabanas and a small waterslide for the kids.

This marks the fourth home Christina and Ant have lived in during a whirlwind year, but it’s the place where they’re planning to settle down to raise their baby boy, who is due in November.

“In the last 12 months we’ve lived in four houses, got divorced, got married and now we’re having a baby,” says Ant. “When you think about how everything unfolded for us, it’s incredible. This is our act two.”

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina adds. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”